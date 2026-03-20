XAUUSD prices are attempting to recover after a sharp sell-off, but pressure from fundamental factors still limits the upside. Quotes currently stand at 4,677 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 20 March 2026

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

XAUUSD remains under pressure amid rising energy prices

The Federal Reserve stated that rate cuts are not under consideration until inflation shows a sustained slowdown

Lower expectations for rate cuts reduce gold’s investment appeal

XAUUSD forecast for 20 March 2026: 4,395

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are undergoing a correction after an aggressive decline that lasted for two consecutive trading sessions. The key support level formed at 4,520 USD, where buyers managed to hold the price and prevent a further fall. Despite the local rebound, the daily chart shows persistent risks of forming a large Triangle pattern, which could become the basis for renewed upward momentum if the upper boundary breaks.

Gold remains under pressure amid rising energy prices caused by the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Higher energy costs increase inflation risks and reduce the likelihood of a shift to softer monetary policy. Against this backdrop, investors continue to reallocate capital in favour of the US dollar.

The Federal Reserve’s stance adds further pressure. The regulator held interest rates steady and made it clear that rate cuts will not be considered until there are sustained signs of slowing inflation. Markets have already shifted expectations for the timing of rate cuts to 2027, which further reduces gold’s investment appeal.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes are declining after rebounding from the EMA-65, which signals renewed bearish momentum after the corrective upswing ended. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests persistent pressure, with the decline likely to continue towards 4,395 USD.

The technical picture remains bearish. The Stochastic Oscillator produced a reversal signal from overbought territory, confirming the probability of a new downward wave. Additional confirmation would be a breakout below the lower boundary of the corrective ascending channel and a consolidation below 4,645 USD – such a scenario would indicate strengthening bearish momentum and growing downside potential.

An alternative scenario suggests a return above the channel’s upper boundary with a consolidation above 4,825 USD. In this case, selling pressure would ease, and the market would gain grounds for a deeper bullish correction.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,710 and 4,910

Key support levels: 4,605 and 4,495





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A sustained move below 4,625 would indicate a breakout of the lower boundary of the corrective channel and create conditions for opening short positions. The potential profit at the take-profit level is 23,000 pips, while potential losses are capped at 10,000 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2.

Take Profit: 4,395

Stop Loss: 4,725

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A sustained move above 4,815 would indicate a new upward wave with the potential to move towards the resistance zone.

Take Profit: 4,965

Stop Loss: 4,645

Risk factors

The risks to XAUUSD downside are linked to the possible formation of a Triangle pattern, which could renew upward momentum in the medium term. An additional signal cancelling the decline would be a sustained move above 4,825 USD, indicating easing seller pressure and a bullish correction.

Summary

Today’s XAUUSD forecast indicates continued pressure on gold, with a high probability of further decline towards 4,395 USD amid the Fed’s hawkish policy stance and a strong US dollar, despite local attempts to rebound from the key support level.

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