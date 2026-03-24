After the decline, gold (XAUUSD) is attempting to recover, with quotes testing the 4,370 USD mark. Discover more in our analysis for 24 March 2026
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold prices continue their corrective wave, currently hovering around the 4,370 USD per ounce level.
Yesterday, 23 March, the market went on a real rollercoaster ride: prices first plummeted below 4,100 USD, breaking through five support levels in a row, and then sharply surged by more than 300 USD on news from the White House.
The key reason lies in a shift in investor priorities. The escalation of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and the jump in oil prices above 100.00 USD per barrel played a cruel trick on gold. The market has now switched its focus from geopolitics to monetary policy:
The XAUUSD forecast for 24 March 2026 takes into account that the US manufacturing PMI may fall by 0.1 points compared to the previous reading. The forecast decline is not critical, and if the actual data matches the forecast, the indicator will most likely work in favour of the USD.
The US services PMI is projected to rise to 52.0 points, which in turn may also provide additional support for the USD.
Gold has temporarily lost its status as the primary safe-haven asset in the eyes of speculators, ceding the crown to the dollar. But the paradox is that the longer the conflict drags on and the higher inflation rises, the greater the chance that central banks are making policy mistakes – and then gold will return to the game with renewed vigour.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. Following this pattern’s signal, quotes may form an upward wave in the near term. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the 4,612 USD level may act as the upside target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario in which prices dip to the 4,100 USD level before growth.
The possibility for the uptrend to continue remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD mark in the near term.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A consolidation below the 4,250 level would confirm sellers’ dominance and a strengthening downtrend. The movement potential is linked to a breakout below a local support level and the development of a new downward wave.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above the 4,612 level would indicate that gold is regaining its position as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical risks.
The risks to the downside scenario include possible growth in demand for gold as a safe-haven asset if the conflict in the Middle East escalates further. An additional factor may be a shift in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy towards easing.
Gold is attempting to recover after a sharp fall during the previous trading sessions. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 4,612 USD mark.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.