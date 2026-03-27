Gold is not giving up its attempts to recover as a safe-haven asset, with XAUUSD quotes testing the 4,475 USD level. Find more details in our analysis for 27 March 2026
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold prices are forming an upward wave, with XAUUSD quotes currently hovering around 4,475 USD per ounce.
At this stage, gold prices are behaving paradoxically, and this is why:
Paradox No. 1: The dollar and oil are rising together, with gold under pressure
The classic rule that expensive oil means a weak dollar and expensive gold is not working today. Instead, the market is seeing anomalous synchronisation:
Paradox No. 2: Inflation is hurting gold
Under normal conditions, inflation is gold’s best friend. Today, the opposite is true:
At first glance, news from the Strait of Hormuz should have sent gold soaring. However, the market has stopped believing in escalation or, more precisely, has switched to a stronger signal:
Gold has temporarily lost its status as the main safe-haven asset, ceding the crown to the dollar and bonds. While inflation remains an enemy rather than an ally, and while US rates remain high, the market will treat any rise in XAUUSD prices as a selling opportunity.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. In the near term, following this pattern’s signal, quotes may form another upward wave. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the 4,695 USD level may act as the upside target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario, in which prices decline to 4,325 USD before growth.
The potential for the uptrend to continue remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD level in the near term.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation of prices below 4,595 would confirm renewed upward momentum after the correction and create conditions for opening long positions.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 4,325 would indicate a corrective wave and stronger seller activity. In this case, prices could test the 4,100 level.
The risks to the upside scenario remain the continued hawkish Fed rhetoric and high inflation expectations. An additional pressure factor is geopolitical uncertainty, which, by driving up energy prices, keeps rates elevated and reduces gold’s appeal.
After declining, gold prices are once again trying to recover their position. XAUUSD technical analysis for today suggests growth towards the 4,695 USD mark.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.