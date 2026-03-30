Gold is in a vulnerable position, with many factors affecting XAUUSD prices, which are currently trading at 4,510 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 30 March 2026.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that prices are forming an upward wave, currently hovering around 4,510 USD per ounce.
Over the month, market expectations for gold have turned upside down:
Before the armed conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, the market was pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. Now, traders see less than a 10% chance of a rate cut this year, while CME FedWatch shows more than a 50% probability of a rate hike by the end of the year.
The OECD raised its US inflation forecast to 4.2%, almost twice the Fed’s target level of 2.7%. The organisation’s base forecast is that the Federal Reserve rate will remain unchanged until 2027.
The next quote explains everything. The overall macroeconomic picture of gold’s weakness is a gigantic shift in interest rate expectations... The dollar has strengthened against this backdrop, and gold’s rate-dependent outlook has turned 180 degrees, commented Nicholas Frappell, Global Head of Institutional Markets at ABC Refinery.
While gold is losing ground, the US dollar is benefitting from the conflict:
What comes next? Two scenarios
The market has frozen in anticipation of two key signals:
Gold has temporarily lost its status as the main safe-haven asset, handing the crown to the dollar and bond yields. While the market is digesting the formula high oil → high inflation → high rates, it will treat any rise in XAUUSD prices as a selling opportunity. The current 4,325–4,630 USD range is the battleground between bears and speculators.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and may continue their upward movement following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the 4,695 USD level may act as the upside target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario, in which prices decline to the 4,325 USD level before growth.
Theoretically, the possibility for upward momentum to continue remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD level in the near term.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 4,595 would confirm renewed upward momentum after the correction and create conditions for opening long positions.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 4,325 would indicate a corrective wave and stronger seller activity. In this case, prices could test the 4,100 level.
The risks to the upside scenario remain the Federal Reserve’s continued hawkish rhetoric and high inflation expectations. An additional pressure factor is geopolitical uncertainty, which, by driving up energy prices, keeps rates elevated and reduces gold’s appeal. US inflation data will be the key event. If it confirms OECD forecasts, prices may fall towards the 4,000 USD mark.
Gold remains under pressure from oil prices and the rise in the US Dollar index, while it continues trying to recover. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,695 USD.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.