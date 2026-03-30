Gold is in a vulnerable position, with many factors affecting XAUUSD prices, which are currently trading at 4,510 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 30 March 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The OECD raised its US inflation forecast to 4.2%

The US Dollar index (DXY) is balancing near the psychological 100 mark

US inflation data will be a key event for gold

XAUUSD forecast for 30 March 2026: 4,695

Fundamental analysis

Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that prices are forming an upward wave, currently hovering around 4,510 USD per ounce.

Over the month, market expectations for gold have turned upside down:

Before the armed conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, the market was pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. Now, traders see less than a 10% chance of a rate cut this year, while CME FedWatch shows more than a 50% probability of a rate hike by the end of the year.

The OECD raised its US inflation forecast to 4.2%, almost twice the Fed’s target level of 2.7%. The organisation’s base forecast is that the Federal Reserve rate will remain unchanged until 2027.

The next quote explains everything. The overall macroeconomic picture of gold’s weakness is a gigantic shift in interest rate expectations... The dollar has strengthened against this backdrop, and gold’s rate-dependent outlook has turned 180 degrees, commented Nicholas Frappell, Global Head of Institutional Markets at ABC Refinery.

While gold is losing ground, the US dollar is benefitting from the conflict:

The US dollar index (DXY) is hovering near the psychological 100 mark, remaining close to its highs since November 2025

Why this is happening: the US is a net energy exporter, and every jump in oil prices improves the country’s trade balance, attracting capital. At the same time, the dollar remains the main reserve currency, and in times of crisis, investors run into it, not into gold

What comes next? Two scenarios

The market has frozen in anticipation of two key signals:

Geopolitical: Trump extended the Iran deadline until 6 April, opening the door for negotiations. If they succeed, oil will correct, and gold will have a chance to recover. If the conflict escalates, oil prices will fly higher, and gold may continue to fall, as the market will price in even more hawkish Fed policy

Monetary: US inflation data will be the key event. If it confirms OECD forecasts, the hawkish consensus will strengthen, and gold may test the 4,000 USD level

Gold has temporarily lost its status as the main safe-haven asset, handing the crown to the dollar and bond yields. While the market is digesting the formula high oil → high inflation → high rates, it will treat any rise in XAUUSD prices as a selling opportunity. The current 4,325–4,630 USD range is the battleground between bears and speculators.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and may continue their upward movement following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the 4,695 USD level may act as the upside target.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative scenario, in which prices decline to the 4,325 USD level before growth.

Theoretically, the possibility for upward momentum to continue remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD level in the near term.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,695 and 4,860

Key support levels: 4,325 and 4,100





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 4,595 would confirm renewed upward momentum after the correction and create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 4,695

Stop Loss: 4,565

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 4,325 would indicate a corrective wave and stronger seller activity. In this case, prices could test the 4,100 level.

Take Profit: 4,100

Stop Loss: 4,350

Risk factors

The risks to the upside scenario remain the Federal Reserve’s continued hawkish rhetoric and high inflation expectations. An additional pressure factor is geopolitical uncertainty, which, by driving up energy prices, keeps rates elevated and reduces gold’s appeal. US inflation data will be the key event. If it confirms OECD forecasts, prices may fall towards the 4,000 USD mark.

Summary

Gold remains under pressure from oil prices and the rise in the US Dollar index, while it continues trying to recover. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,695 USD.

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