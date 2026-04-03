Gold (XAUUSD) prices have returned to local growth near 4,672 USD, with the Middle East factor remaining decisive. Discover more in our analysis for 3 April 2026
Gold (XAUUSD) quotes stabilised on Friday after declining the previous day and are holding near 4,672 USD per ounce. The precious metal came under pressure amid simultaneous growth in the dollar and oil prices following President Trump’s statements about a possible intensification of military action against Iran.
Trump noted that the US had almost achieved its military objectives, but did not specify a timeframe for the end of the conflict. The confrontation has now continued for about a month. At the same time, he allowed for new intensive strikes over the next two to three weeks. Such rhetoric fuelled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of higher interest rates.
Tehran denied claims of a possible ceasefire, confirming that the Strait of Hormuz remains under military control.
Against this backdrop, the dollar strengthened its position as a safe-haven asset, putting pressure on dollar-denominated gold. Since the conflict began on 28 February, the metal has lost about 13% of its value.
The forecast for gold (XAUUSD) is mixed.
The gold (XAUUSD) H4 chart shows that after a prolonged downtrend that began in the first half of March, the market formed a local bottom in the 4,200–4,300 area and moved into a recovery phase. Prices exited oversold territory and began forming a sequence of higher lows, indicating a shift in short-term momentum from bearish to neutral-to-bullish.
The movement then shifted into a moderate ascending channel, gradually rising towards the 4,700–4,800 zone, where local resistance formed. Bollinger Bands expanded on the impulse and then began to narrow, signalling slower volatility. MACD moved into positive territory, confirming a recovery in momentum. However, its momentum has slowed, suggesting a weakening trend.
At the moment, prices are consolidating in a range above 4,600, holding above the middle Bollinger Band. The Stochastic Oscillator has exited overbought territory and turned upwards, which may indicate an attempt to continue growth. The nearest support level is forming in the 4,550–4,600 area, while resistance is located in the 4,750–4,800 zone. A breakout from this range will determine the next direction of movement.
Main scenario (Sell Limit)
A rebound from the 4,750–4,800 resistance zone would confirm persistent selling pressure and limited recovery momentum amid a strong dollar.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 4,800 would indicate a breakout above a local resistance level and a continuation of the ascending channel.
The risks to the downside scenario are linked to stronger demand for safe-haven assets amid an escalation of the conflict, as Trump stated. This may support gold. At the same time, a stronger dollar and rising inflation expectations, which affect Federal Reserve policy, are limiting the upside potential and keeping pressure on the metal.
Gold prices are attempting to recover after yesterday’s stress. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 3 April 2026, suggests an attempt to move towards 4,800.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.