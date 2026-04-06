Amid anticipation of the US President’s press conference, XAUUSD quotes are testing the 4,650 USD mark. Find more details in our analysis for 6 April 2026
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that, after the correction, gold prices are forming another upward wave. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are hovering around 4,650 USD per ounce.
Today, the market has frozen in anticipation of two main triggers:
Gold has fallen into a trap. The geopolitical storm is destroying metal prices, as the market fears not the war itself but its consequences – rampant inflation and hawkish action by central banks, including the Fed. At the moment, XAUUSD is trading like a risky asset rather than a safe haven. Relief may come in two cases:
The XAUUSD forecast for 6 April 2026 takes into account that, for now, both scenarios appear far-fetched and are virtually impossible to realise. Nevertheless, after declining, XAUUSD quotes are showing attempts to recover.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. Following this pattern’s signal, quotes are forming an upward wave. Since prices remain within an ascending channel, the 4,970 USD level may act as the upside target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also considers an alternative market scenario, which includes a correction towards the 4,520 USD level before growth.
Theoretically, the possibility of the uptrend continuing remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD mark in the near term.
Main scenario (Sell Limit)
A breakout below the 4,520 support level would confirm increased selling pressure and the end of the upward momentum amid a stronger dollar.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 4,770 level would indicate a breakout above the resistance level and continued upward momentum.
The risks to the downside scenario include stronger demand for safe-haven assets amid an escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. This may support gold. At the same time, a stronger dollar and rising inflation expectations, which affect Federal Reserve policy, are limiting the upside potential and keeping pressure on the metal.
Gold is attempting to regain lost ground while awaiting US statistics. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,970 USD.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.