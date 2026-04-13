Gold (XAUUSD) starts around 4,713 USD. The week opens nervously: the Middle East is once again taking over market attention. Details in our analysis for 13 April 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold (XAUUSD) has moved into positive territory, even as external risks increase

Technical signals present a mixed picture

XAUUSD forecast for 13 April 2026: 4,700 or 4,800

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) is trying to recover toward 4,713 USD per ounce on Monday. However, the asset is under pressure at the start of the week after the U.S. announced plans to block the Strait of Hormuz following the failure of weekend talks with Iran.

The restrictions will affect vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports and will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The talks in Pakistan did not produce an agreement. Washington accused Tehran of refusing to limit its nuclear program, while Iran demanded control over the strait, compensation, and access to frozen assets.

A de facto blockade of this key route has reignited gains in energy prices and inflation risks. This increases expectations that central banks may delay rate cuts or even shift toward additional tightening.

Against this backdrop, Gold (XAUUSD) loses attractiveness and has fallen more than 10% in price since the conflict began.

The outlook for Gold (XAUUSD) is mixed.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart for Gold (XAUUSD), after a strong bearish impulse in mid-March, the market formed a local bottom in the 4,200–4,300 area and shifted into recovery. Price then began forming a sequence of higher lows, suggesting a short-term trend change to the upside. The latest impulse brought quotes into the 4,700–4,800 area, where buyer activity has started to fade.

Bollinger Bands initially expanded during the rally, reflecting higher volatility, and then began to contract. Price is now moving near the indicator’s middle line, indicating a transition into consolidation and a balance between buyers and sellers. Attempts to hold above the 4,800 zone have so far failed, pointing to strong resistance.

Momentum indicators paint a mixed picture. MACD remains in positive territory, but its histogram is declining—signaling weakening bullish momentum. Stochastic is moving in the mid-range after exiting overbought, indicating a lack of clear direction. In the near term, sideways action is likely to continue, with support around 4,650–4,700 and resistance near 4,800.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish with signs of slowing

Key resistance levels: 4,800 and 4,850

Key support levels: 4,700 and 4,650





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Base scenario (Sell Stop)

A break of 4,695 with a close below will confirm a downside exit from the current consolidation and stronger seller pressure amid rising yields and oil.

Take Profit: 4,550

Stop Loss: 4,780

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A hold above 4,805 will signal a breakout of the resistance zone and a return of buyer initiative with potential for further gains.

Take Profit: 4,880

Stop Loss: 4,740

Risk factors

Downside risks are tied to a potential escalation in geopolitical tensions or a collapse in negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, which could sharply boost demand for safe-haven assets. An additional factor would be a weaker dollar or softer expectations for Fed rates—this would support gold and increase the probability of an upside breakout.

Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) is trying to rise, but a fresh leg of oil’s rally and elevated market tension are unlikely to let it appreciate aggressively. The Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 13 April 2026, does not rule out continued range trading within 4,700–4,800.

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