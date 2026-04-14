XAUUSD prices continue their uptrend, driven by geopolitical conflicts. Quotes are testing the 4,770 USD mark. Find more details in our analysis for 14 April 2026
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold continues its rollercoaster ride. After opening the trading week with a price gap, XAUUSD quotes closed the gap and continued to rise. At this stage, prices are hovering around 4,770 USD per ounce.
The main driver of today’s growth is not escalation, but faith in negotiations. US President Donald Trump stated that Iran is very keen to make a deal and has already contacted the US administration after the blockade began. US Vice President JD Vance added optimism by reporting significant progress in negotiations in Pakistan.
What is happening:
Market reaction: investors are buying not safety, but hope. The dollar is falling for the sixth consecutive session, hitting six-week lows, while gold is becoming cheaper in dollar terms for holders of other currencies.
Despite the morning optimism, analysts warn that the current growth may be short-lived.
Three factors continue to pressure gold:
Gold is living in two parallel realities. The real blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s threats are a bearish factor, as they push oil prices and inflation higher. Hopes for a quick resumption of negotiations are a bullish factor, as they weaken the dollar. Today, the market has chosen hope, but the fragility of this balance is obvious.
At the same time, the XAUUSD forecast for 14 April 2026 takes into account that any headline from the White House may trigger a move in quotes of 50-100 USD within minutes.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band and may continue their upward movement following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the upside target could be 4,970 USD.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests a second market scenario, with prices undergoing a correction towards the 4,680 USD level before growth.
Theoretically, the possibility for the uptrend to continue remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD level in the near term.
*Main scenario (Buy Stop)*
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,830 level would confirm an upward exit from the current consolidation and increased buying pressure.
*Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)*
Consolidation below 4,680 would indicate a breakout of the support level and the return of initiative to sellers, with the potential for the corrective wave to continue.
Risks to growth include a possible easing of geopolitical tensions or the start of new negotiations on the Strait of Hormuz, which may reduce demand for safe-haven assets. An additional factor will be a stronger dollar or tighter expectations for Federal Reserve rates.
Gold (XAUUSD) continues to recover after falling sharply at the opening of the trading week, with geopolitical tensions contributing to volatility. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 4,970 USD resistance level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.