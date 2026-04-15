XAUUSD prices reached this month’s high amid statements from the White House on the Middle East conflict. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are forming a correction and testing the 4,820 USD mark. Find out more in our analysis for 15 April 2026

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

US President Donald Trump announced a new round of talks with Iran

The market is now pricing in a 30-33% likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues

XAUUSD forecast for 15 April 2026: 4,970 or 4,710

Fundamental analysis

Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold has staged a real drama: it first hit a monthly high, jumping to 4,871 USD per ounce, and is now forming a corrective wave, reacting to news of a possible resumption of peace talks between the US and Iran. The market has once again switched from fear mode to hope mode, and this time it has worked in gold’s favour. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are hovering around the 4,820 USD per ounce level.

The XAUUSD forecast for 15 April 2026 takes into account that gold has found itself at the epicentre of a struggle between two powerful forces pulling it in opposite directions.

Bullish factor (pushing gold upwards):

Hope for talks: US President Donald Trump stated that a new round of peace talks with Iran may take place in Pakistan within the next two days. This news sent the dollar plummeting, with the DXY index falling to a six-week low, as investors began to flee the safe-haven asset. A weaker dollar traditionally pushes gold prices upwards

Rate cut expectations: the market is now pricing in a 30-33% likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December, whereas last week it was only 13%. This weakens the USD and makes non-yielding gold more attractive

Lower oil prices: Brent crude fell to 92.00 USD per barrel amid hopes for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Lower energy prices reduce inflation expectations, which gives the Federal Reserve more room to manoeuvre and also supports gold

Bearish factor (pressuring gold from above):

Real blockade: despite the talks, the US military has already started a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, completely halting Iran’s economic maritime trade. Iran threatened retaliatory measures against ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman

Uncertainty: analysts warn that the current optimism may evaporate just as quickly as it appeared.

Gold is once again proving that under current conditions, it is trading not so much as a safe haven, but rather as a bet on peace and on Fed rate cuts. Every piece of news about progress in negotiations pushes the metal higher, weakening the dollar. But the fragility of this balance is obvious: the real blockade of the strait continues, while the rhetoric of the sides remains hawkish.

The market is now frozen in anticipation of another attempt at negotiations between the US and Iran. Against this backdrop, XAUUSD quotes may show increased volatility and reach a new monthly high.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and may develop a corrective wave following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the 4,710 USD support level may act as a pullback target.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario, in which prices rise to the 4,970 USD level without a correction.

Theoretically, the possibility for the uptrend to continue remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD mark in the near term.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 4,847 and 4,970

Key support levels: 4,710 and 4,500





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

*Main scenario (Buy Stop)*

A breakout and consolidation above the 4,847 level would confirm the end of the correction and an upward exit from the current consolidation. Stronger buying pressure will be obvious.

Take Profit: 4,970

Stop Loss: 4,810

*Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)*

Consolidation below the 4,710 level would indicate a breakout below the support level and the return of initiative to sellers, with the potential for the corrective wave to continue.

Take Profit: 4,500

Stop Loss: 4,760

Risk factors

Risks to the upside include a possible easing of geopolitical tensions and a positive outcome of new talks on the Strait of Hormuz, which may reduce demand for safe-haven assets. An additional factor will be a stronger dollar or tighter expectations for Federal Reserve rates.

Summary

Gold prices remain under the influence of geopolitical risks and global energy prices. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 4,710 USD support level before growth.

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