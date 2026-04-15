XAUUSD prices reached this month’s high amid statements from the White House on the Middle East conflict. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are forming a correction and testing the 4,820 USD mark. Find out more in our analysis for 15 April 2026
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold has staged a real drama: it first hit a monthly high, jumping to 4,871 USD per ounce, and is now forming a corrective wave, reacting to news of a possible resumption of peace talks between the US and Iran. The market has once again switched from fear mode to hope mode, and this time it has worked in gold’s favour. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are hovering around the 4,820 USD per ounce level.
The XAUUSD forecast for 15 April 2026 takes into account that gold has found itself at the epicentre of a struggle between two powerful forces pulling it in opposite directions.
Bullish factor (pushing gold upwards):
Bearish factor (pressuring gold from above):
Gold is once again proving that under current conditions, it is trading not so much as a safe haven, but rather as a bet on peace and on Fed rate cuts. Every piece of news about progress in negotiations pushes the metal higher, weakening the dollar. But the fragility of this balance is obvious: the real blockade of the strait continues, while the rhetoric of the sides remains hawkish.
The market is now frozen in anticipation of another attempt at negotiations between the US and Iran. Against this backdrop, XAUUSD quotes may show increased volatility and reach a new monthly high.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and may develop a corrective wave following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the 4,710 USD support level may act as a pullback target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario, in which prices rise to the 4,970 USD level without a correction.
Theoretically, the possibility for the uptrend to continue remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD mark in the near term.
*Main scenario (Buy Stop)*
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,847 level would confirm the end of the correction and an upward exit from the current consolidation. Stronger buying pressure will be obvious.
*Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)*
Consolidation below the 4,710 level would indicate a breakout below the support level and the return of initiative to sellers, with the potential for the corrective wave to continue.
Risks to the upside include a possible easing of geopolitical tensions and a positive outcome of new talks on the Strait of Hormuz, which may reduce demand for safe-haven assets. An additional factor will be a stronger dollar or tighter expectations for Federal Reserve rates.
Gold prices remain under the influence of geopolitical risks and global energy prices. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 4,710 USD support level before growth.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.