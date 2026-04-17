XAUUSD quotes continue to rise with minor corrections. A ceasefire between Iran and the US may send oil prices plummeting and push gold prices higher. XAUUSD quotes are testing the 4,800 USD mark. Find out more in our analysis for 17 April 2026.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold is confidently ending the fourth week with gains. The market is undergoing a remarkable transformation: investors have stopped treating geopolitics as a threat and have started buying hope for peace. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are hovering around 4,800 USD per ounce.
At first glance, the end of the conflict should weaken demand for safe-haven assets, but gold is showing the opposite trend. Market logic has changed fundamentally.
Geopolitical hope:
Impact on gold:
And this logic worked. Hopes for peace pushed Brent crude below 100.00 USD, weakening the dollar and removing the main reason for hawkish Fed policy.
The coming days will be determined by two key factors:
Gold has undergone a tectonic shift in market logic. Investors no longer fear war – they fear the inflation it generates. Therefore, news of peace that drives oil prices down is now pushing gold higher, not lower. This is the market’s new reality. Fundamentally, gold is receiving support from two sides at once: from a weakening dollar and from strategic forecasts that point to growth in XAUUSD quotes to 8,000 USD.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. As the pattern’s signal plays out, quotes may form an upward wave. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the 4,970 USD resistance level may act as the upside target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario, in which prices correct towards the 4,710 USD level before growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,845 level would confirm the continuation of the upward trend. The fact that prices hit new highs suggests that buying pressure is gradually increasing.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below the 4,710 level would signal a weakening of the uptrend and a return of sellers. In this case, the correction may intensify.
Risks to the upside are associated with progress in US-Iran negotiations and a possible easing of geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, which may reduce demand for safe-haven assets. Additional pressure may come from a stronger dollar and a change in expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy.
Gold prices are becoming somewhat detached from geopolitics, with investors gradually returning to buying precious metals in the hope of a weaker USD. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 4,970 USD resistance level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.