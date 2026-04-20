Gold (XAUUSD) opened the trading week with a price gap and remains around the 4,780 USD mark. Discover more in our analysis for 20 April 2026
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast shows that gold (XAUUSD) opened the week with an unexpected decline, breaking the traditional logic that geopolitical tensions equal higher metal prices. The reason for the paradox lies in a shift in the market risk structure: investors fear not the war itself, but its consequences for monetary policy. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are hovering around 4,780 USD per ounce.
Reasons for the decline in XAUUSD quotes:
Gold has found itself hostage to oil prices and monetary policy. Today’s decline is not a classic move away from risk, but the market’s realisation that high oil prices lead to high rates, causing problems for non-yielding metal. Another attempt at negotiations between Iran and the US may put everything in its place.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. Following this pattern’s signal, quotes may form an upward wave and close the gap. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the 4,970 USD resistance level may act as the upside target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario, which includes a pullback to the 4,710 USD level before growth.
Given geopolitical tensions, the opportunity for the upward trend to continue remains possible in theory, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD mark in the near term.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,790 level would confirm continued upward momentum. Closing the price gap would indicate stronger gold.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below the 4,710 level would signal a weakening of the uptrend and a return of sellers. In this case, the downward wave may continue to a key support level.
Risks to growth are linked to progress in US-Iran negotiations and a possible easing of geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, which may reduce demand for safe-haven assets. Additional pressure may come from a stronger dollar and a change in expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy.
Gold opened the trading week with a price gap and remains dependent on the geopolitical situation. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,970 USD.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.