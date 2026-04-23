Statements from the White House are once again triggering heightened volatility in XAUUSD quotes; at the moment, they are testing the 4,710 USD level. Discover more in our analysis for 23 April 2026.
Today’s XAUUSD price forecast, 23 April 2026, shows that gold is balancing on the edge of a technical breakdown after hopes for a peaceful settlement were shattered by harsh reality. On Thursday morning, quotes are once again testing the psychological level of 4,700 USD per ounce.
The main driver of today’s volatility is the market’s realisation that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is no longer saving gold, but instead is working against it.
Drivers of volatility in XAUUSD quotes:
The market is trapped in a paradoxical logic: when guns fire, investors run not into gold, but into the dollar and oil. High oil prices fuel inflation, inflation forces the Fed to keep rates high, and high rates destroy demand for the non-yielding metal.
Gold is caught in the complex interplay between geopolitics and monetary policy. War in the Middle East is no longer a clear-cut bullish factor – it pushes oil upwards, and oil prices force the Fed to keep rates high, which destroys demand for the non-yielding metal.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and may develop another upward wave following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the 4,970 USD resistance level may act as the upside target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario, with prices pulling back to the 4,640 USD level before growth.
Given geopolitical tensions, theoretically, the possibility for the uptrend to continue remains, and XAUUSD prices may return to the psychological 5,220 USD level in the near term.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,820 level would confirm continued upward momentum, indicating the return of buyers after the pause and opening the way to a test of 4,970.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 4,640 would signal weakening buyers and a move into a deeper correction. In this case, selling pressure may intensify, and XAUUSD quotes could head towards the 4,500 support level.
Risks to growth remain linked to possible progress in US-Iran negotiations and easing tensions, which will reduce demand for safe-haven assets. An additional factor remains a stronger dollar and a revision of Fed rate expectations towards tighter monetary policy.
Gold (XAUUSD) prices remain dependent on external events and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 4,970 USD resistance level after a correction.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.