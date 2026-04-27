Gold (XAUUSD) prices are attempting to recover after the morning decline, testing the 4,720 USD mark. Discover more in our analysis for 27 April 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Iran made a new proposal, but the negotiations broke down

The US President made a contradictory statement

Oil prices rose again, provoking the Fed to tighten monetary policy

XAUUSD forecast for 27 April 2026: 4,970

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 27 April 2026, shows that gold is balancing on the edge of the 4,700 USD support level, having lost its safe-haven status amid paradoxical market logic. On Monday morning, quotes are regaining ground and consolidating around 4,720 USD per ounce after recovering from an early-session test of the 4,672 USD level.

Drivers of volatility in XAUUSD quotes:

Iran made a new proposal, but the negotiations collapsed: through Pakistani mediators, Tehran offered the US a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz with a delay to nuclear talks, but Trump cancelled the trip of his envoys, stating that the Iranians had offered a lot, but not enough

The war will end soon, but call us: the US President stated this, making a contradictory comment by promising a quick end to the conflict on the one hand, while on the other hand, intensifying the blockade and cancelling personal negotiations. Iran, in turn, rejected negotiations imposed under threats

Oil prices have moved higher again, accelerating inflation: negotiations reached a dead end, and oil prices began another upward wave, triggering a renewed surge in fears about persistent inflation and, consequently, tighter Fed policy

The market has found itself trapped in a new paradigm. When guns are firing, investors no longer rush into gold; contrary to logic, they rush into the USD, which has risen, and assess the damage from inflation. High oil prices are forcing the Federal Reserve to abandon rate cuts, with the likelihood of a cut dropping to 40%, whereas earlier a hike had been under discussion, and high bond yields are destroying demand for the non-yielding metal.

Gold is caught in the complex interplay between geopolitics and monetary policy. War in the Middle East is no longer a clear-cut bullish factor – it pushes oil prices higher, forcing the Fed to keep rates high, which destroys demand for the non-yielding metal. This week, the key event will be the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday: if Jerome Powell and Kevin Warsh deliver a hawkish signal, the USD will continue to strengthen, and against this backdrop, a decline in XAUUSD quotes can be expected. If the Fed sends contrary signals, gold may see this as positive and regain momentum, in which case XAUUSD prices will continue to rise towards 5,200 USD.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could continue the upward wave following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the 4,970 USD resistance level may act as the upside target.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario in which prices pull back to 4,640 USD before growth.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 4,820 and 4,970

Key support levels: 4,640 and 4,500





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above 4,820 would indicate an attempt at recovery after the decline. This could push prices higher to the 4,970 mark if pressure from inflation factors weakens.

Take Profit: 4,970

Stop Loss: 4,790

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 4,640 would confirm continued downward momentum amid inflation risks and demand for the dollar. A weaker USD following the Fed’s statements could send XAUUSD quotes lower towards 4,500 USD.

Take Profit: 4,500

Stop Loss: 4,670

Risk factors

Risks to growth are linked to a possible easing of tension in the Middle East, which will reduce demand for safe-haven assets. Additional pressure may come from a stronger dollar and the Fed’s continued hawkish stance.

Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) is attempting another rally amid geopolitical tensions. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,790 USD.

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