Gold (XAUUSD) prices are attempting to recover after the morning decline, testing the 4,720 USD mark. Discover more in our analysis for 27 April 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 27 April 2026, shows that gold is balancing on the edge of the 4,700 USD support level, having lost its safe-haven status amid paradoxical market logic. On Monday morning, quotes are regaining ground and consolidating around 4,720 USD per ounce after recovering from an early-session test of the 4,672 USD level.
Drivers of volatility in XAUUSD quotes:
The market has found itself trapped in a new paradigm. When guns are firing, investors no longer rush into gold; contrary to logic, they rush into the USD, which has risen, and assess the damage from inflation. High oil prices are forcing the Federal Reserve to abandon rate cuts, with the likelihood of a cut dropping to 40%, whereas earlier a hike had been under discussion, and high bond yields are destroying demand for the non-yielding metal.
Gold is caught in the complex interplay between geopolitics and monetary policy. War in the Middle East is no longer a clear-cut bullish factor – it pushes oil prices higher, forcing the Fed to keep rates high, which destroys demand for the non-yielding metal. This week, the key event will be the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday: if Jerome Powell and Kevin Warsh deliver a hawkish signal, the USD will continue to strengthen, and against this backdrop, a decline in XAUUSD quotes can be expected. If the Fed sends contrary signals, gold may see this as positive and regain momentum, in which case XAUUSD prices will continue to rise towards 5,200 USD.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could continue the upward wave following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the 4,970 USD resistance level may act as the upside target.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario in which prices pull back to 4,640 USD before growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above 4,820 would indicate an attempt at recovery after the decline. This could push prices higher to the 4,970 mark if pressure from inflation factors weakens.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 4,640 would confirm continued downward momentum amid inflation risks and demand for the dollar. A weaker USD following the Fed’s statements could send XAUUSD quotes lower towards 4,500 USD.
Risks to growth are linked to a possible easing of tension in the Middle East, which will reduce demand for safe-haven assets. Additional pressure may come from a stronger dollar and the Fed’s continued hawkish stance.
Gold (XAUUSD) is attempting another rally amid geopolitical tensions. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,790 USD.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.