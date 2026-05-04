XAUUSD quotes remain under pressure amid growing expectations of continued high Fed rates and weaker demand for safe-haven assets, currently standing at 4,601 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 4 May 2026.
XAUUSD quotes are declining after a confident rebound from the 4,655 USD resistance level. Buyers attempted to gain a foothold above this mark for three trading sessions, but all attempts failed, increasing selling pressure. Against this backdrop, the risks of a repeated test of the key support level at 4,500 USD remain. Investors remain focused on President Donald Trump’s initiative to escort civilian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. This measure is aimed at ensuring the safe passage of vessels from non-aligned countries out of the tension zone and restoring normal logistics operations.
XAUUSD continues to face pressure from the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rhetoric. Following the latest meeting, officials who opposed policy easing stressed that a possible oil shock amid the conflict with Iran limits the scope for rate cuts. On the contrary, rising inflation risks may necessitate maintaining high interest rates for a longer period, or even raising them further. Rising oil prices fuel these expectations, shaping expectations of high rates for a longer period. This, in turn, is putting pressure on gold quotes, as non-yielding assets become less attractive when borrowing costs are high.
XAUUSD quotes are declining after rebounding from the upper boundary of the descending channel, with the potential for a Wedge reversal pattern to form. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests a decline towards 4,455 USD.
The technical picture remains bearish. The Stochastic Oscillator formed a bearish crossover immediately after leaving oversold territory, signalling strengthening downward momentum. Consolidation below the 4,580 USD level would confirm the downside scenario and indicate a breakout below the lower boundary of the Wedge pattern.
An alternative scenario suggests renewed growth if the upper boundary of the descending channel is broken and prices consolidate above the 4,645 USD level. In this case, the likelihood of an upward correction will increase.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the lower boundary of the Wedge pattern and consolidation below 4,575 would create conditions for opening short positions.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)*
Consolidation above the upper boundary of the descending channel and a breakout of the 4,720 level would signal a bullish correction.
Escalating geopolitical tensions or a breakdown in negotiations between the US and Iran could boost demand for XAUUSD as a safe-haven asset, pushing prices higher. Softer Federal Reserve rhetoric could increase the appeal of gold and limit the downside potential for XAUUSD quotes.
The combination of easing geopolitical tensions and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance is creating downward pressure on XAUUSD, increasing the likelihood of a further decline. If selling pressure persists, the baseline scenario remains a fall, with XAUUSD prices testing the 4,455 USD level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.