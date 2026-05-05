Gold (XAUUSD) prices held at 4,541 USD, with the surge in tensions in the Middle East shifting sentiment again. Discover more in our analysis for 5 May 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold (XAUUSD) is attempting to recover, but the market remains under pressure

The downward momentum may weaken

XAUUSD forecast for 5 May 2026: 4,500 or 4,580

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) is hovering near 4,541 USD per ounce on Tuesday after falling by almost 2% the day before. The pressure comes from a new round of tensions in the Middle East, which is driving up energy prices and increasing inflation risks.

News reports indicate that the US escorted its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and repelled attacks from Iran. The UAE reported intercepting cruise missiles and linked a major fire at the Port of Fujairah to a drone strike. These events increased concerns about shipping security, despite attempts to restore traffic through the strait.

The escalation calls into question the sustainability of the ceasefire, pushing oil prices and bond yields higher. The market is pricing in more hawkish central bank policies to curb inflation, putting pressure on gold as a non-yielding asset.

Since the conflict began in late February, the metal has already lost about 15%. It remains sensitive to oil prices and interest rate expectations.

The gold (XAUUSD) forecast is very cautious.

Technical outlook

The XAUUSD H4 chart shows that after local growth in the middle of the period, prices formed a high and began a steady decline. The downward move developed consistently, with lower highs and lower lows forming, indicating the consolidation of the downtrend. The latest impulse increased pressure and pushed quotes below 4,500, where the market began to search for support.

Prices are now hovering at the lower Bollinger Band, confirming seller dominance, but also pointing to possible short-term oversold conditions. After the sharp decline, the market entered a phase of weak rebound, but the structure remains fragile. The nearest support is located in the 4,490–4,500 zone, while resistance has shifted higher, to the 4,580–4,600 area, where consolidations had previously formed.

Indicators confirm pressure, but hint at a slowing momentum. MACD remains in negative territory, although the histogram is gradually narrowing, signalling weaker downward movement. The Stochastic Oscillator has moved out of oversold territory and is turning upwards, suggesting a short-term rebound. Overall, the market remains under pressure, but in the near term, a pause or corrective recovery is possible before the next directional move.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 4,580 and 4,600

Key support levels: 4,500 and 4,490





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 4,500 zone would confirm continued pressure amid rising inflation expectations and strengthen the downward move.

Take Profit: 4,450

Stop Loss: 4,560

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 4,580 would signal corrective growth after oversold conditions. In this case, a return to 4,600 is possible.

Take Profit: 4,620

Stop Loss: 4,520

Risk factors

Risks to growth are linked to further escalation in the Middle East: mounting tensions may bring back demand for safe-haven assets and support gold. An additional factor will be softer Fed rate expectations. At the same time, rising oil prices and inflation risks continue to limit the XAUUSD recovery potential.

Summary

Gold prices have stopped falling, but the outlook remains worrying. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 5 May 2026, suggests consolidation around 4,500-4,580.

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