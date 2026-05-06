Gold prices are rising confidently for the second consecutive session amid easing tensions in the Middle East. XAUUSD quotes are testing the 4,655 USD per ounce level. Discover more in our analysis for 6 May 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

US ADP nonfarm employment change: previously at 62 thousand, projected at 118 thousand

Hopes for a peace agreement between the US and Iran are becoming realistic again

Hopes for peace are weakening the dollar and oil, strengthening gold

XAUUSD forecast for 6 May 2026: 4,840

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 6 May 2026, shows that gold continues its confident recovery for the second consecutive session after breaking through the psychological 4,600 USD level. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are hovering near 4,655 USD per ounce.

Hopes for a peace agreement between the US and Iran are becoming realistic again, weakening the dollar and reducing inflation fears through falling oil prices. On Tuesday, the US President announced the suspension of Project Freedom to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, citing significant progress towards reaching a comprehensive agreement with Iran. Against this backdrop, the USD is weakening across the board, with the DXY index down 0.2%, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stressed that the ceasefire remains in place and that the US is not seeking escalation.

High oil prices are fuelling inflation and forcing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high, which is stifling demand for the non-yielding metal. Lower energy prices, by contrast, reduce inflationary pressure and weaken expectations of Fed policy tightening. All this is working in favour of gold, which is becoming a key focus for investors.

Today, US ADP nonfarm employment change data will be published, marking the first important signal ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls. A lower-than-expected actual reading could weaken the dollar and support gold, while a stronger reading could bring hawkish expectations back.

The XAUUSD forecast for 6 May 2026 takes into account that gold is strengthening amid hopes for peace in the Middle East. The paradoxical logic under which war pushed metal prices down, through inflation and Fed rates, has been replaced by the opposite: hopes for peace are weakening the dollar and oil, which is now working in gold’s favour.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could continue the upward wave following the pattern’s signal. Since XAUUSD quotes remain within an ascending channel, the 4,840 USD resistance level could act as the upside target.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests a second market scenario, which includes a pullback to the 4,520 USD level before growth.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 4,720 and 4,840

Key support levels: 4,520 and 4,375





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above 4,720 would confirm sustained bullish pressure amid easing tensions in the Middle East and would strengthen the upward movement.

Take Profit: 4,840

Stop Loss: 4,690

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 4,520 would signal a continuation of the downtrend after the correction. In this case, XAUUSD prices could return to 4,375 USD.

Take Profit: 4,375

Stop Loss: 4,550

Risk factors

Risks to growth are linked to further escalation in the Middle East: stronger tensions may push oil prices higher and weaken gold. An additional factor will be stronger expectations of a Fed interest rate hike.

Summary

Amid easing conditions in the Middle East and falling oil prices, gold is once again attempting to regain its position against the USD. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 4,840 USD.

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