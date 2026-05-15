XAUUSD prices continue to fall and could end the week with a record decline for this month. Quotes currently stand at 4,570 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 15 May 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 15 May 2026, shows that gold may end the trading week with a decline, breaking psychological levels amid a stronger dollar and renewed geopolitical pressure. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes are hovering around 4,570 USD per ounce.
High oil prices continue to drive US inflation to levels that are forcing investors to forget about interest rate cuts. The market currently estimates the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike before the end of the year at almost 40%.
The second day of negotiations between the leaders of the US and China is also playing its part. Although there have been no concrete breakthroughs on Iran yet, the very fact that dialogue has started and that there is agreement on purchases of American products is diverting capital away from safe-haven assets, including gold.
Gold has always been a hedge against inflation, but times are changing, and investors now prefer currencies with high interest rates to the reliable metal. Rising global energy prices are driving inflation higher and forcing investors to reconsider their gold investment plans.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. As the pattern’s signal plays out, quotes continue to form a corrective wave. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the 4,520 USD support level could be the downside target.
At the same time, the XAUUSD forecast for 15 May 2026 also suggests another market scenario in which prices could rise towards 4,745 USD without testing the support level.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 4,520 support level would signal that conditions are ripe for opening short positions.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 4,745 level would indicate increased buying pressure and an upward wave.
Risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario may come from a weaker US dollar, lower US bond yields, as well as easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which may bring back demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
Gold continues to lose ground amid a stronger USD. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a decline towards the 4,520 level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.