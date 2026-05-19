XAUUSD quotes are falling amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, rising oil prices, and increased inflation risks. Quotes currently stand at 4,548 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 19 May 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

XAUUSD remains under pressure amid uncertainty around the conflict in the Middle East

Rising oil prices are increasing inflation risks and expectations of tighter central bank policy

Ongoing attacks on vessels and oil infrastructure are heightening geopolitical risks

XAUUSD forecast for 19 May 2026: 4,395

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) quotes are declining after yesterday’s bullish correction, triggered by a rebound from the strong support level of 4,505 USD. Pressure on the precious metal continues amid high uncertainty around the conflict in the Middle East and persistent inflation risks, which are worsening investor sentiment.

Since the conflict began to escalate, XAUUSD prices have remained under pressure, as soaring oil prices have heightened fears of accelerating inflation and fuelled expectations of further monetary tightening by the world’s central banks.

Markets reacted cautiously to statements by the US President, who allowed for possible progress in negotiations on a peace agreement with Iran. Nevertheless, investors still doubt that the crisis will be resolved soon. Moreover, traders note that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has blocked the transportation of billions of barrels of oil. Additional support for oil prices is coming from harsh rhetoric from the US and Iran, as well as continuing attacks on vessels and oil production infrastructure in the region.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes are declining after rebounding from the EMA-65, indicating continued downward momentum and control by the bears. The XAUUSD forecast for today suggests a minor bullish correction and a continued decline towards 4,395 USD.

The technical picture remains favourable for a further decline in XAUUSD. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning downwards amid a rebound from the descending trendline and has also formed a bearish crossover. A breakout below the key support level, with prices consolidating below the 4,505 USD level, would further confirm the bearish scenario.

An alternative scenario suggests stronger bullish pressure and a correction if quotes break above the upper boundary of the bearish channel and consolidate above the 4,605 level. In this case, a more aggressive rise in XAUUSD prices will be more likely.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,575 and 4,625

Key support levels: 4,530 and 4,505





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the nearest support level at 4,530 USD would create conditions for opening short positions in XAUUSD.

Take Profit: 4,395

Stop Loss: 4,580

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 4,605 would indicate a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel and signal a bullish correction in gold.

Take Profit: 4,735

Stop Loss: 4,530

Risk factors

The main risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario remain possible de-escalation of the Middle East conflict and softer rhetoric from central banks, which could weaken inflation expectations and support demand for gold. An additional risk factor will be a confident breakout above the 4,605 USD resistance level, which could break the current bearish structure and trigger a deeper upward correction.

Summary

XAUUSD quotes remain highly sensitive to developments in the Middle East conflict, oil price movements, and expectations of further actions by the world’s central banks. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests the downtrend remains intact, with quotes highly likely to fall further towards 4,395 USD if sellers keep prices below the 4,505 USD level.

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