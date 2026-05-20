Gold is attempting to regain lost ground in anticipation of the FOMC minutes. Quotes currently stand at 4,470 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 20 May 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Publication of the FOMC minutes

Gold continues to lose ground

The crisis in the Middle East continues to devalue gold

XAUUSD forecast for 20 May 2026: 4,745 and 4,420

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 20 May 2026, shows that gold continues to decline amid a strengthening dollar and renewed geopolitical pressures, with XAUUSD quotes currently hovering around 4,470 USD per ounce.

Today’s fundamental analysis takes into account that the market is focused on the release of the FOMC minutes, which typically reveal details of the recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting, including discussions on interest rates, inflation, and the economic outlook.

What to expect from the release of the minutes:

The meeting minutes may provide insight into whether the Federal Reserve is leaning towards monetary easing or tightening. Any hawkish comments may strengthen the USD and put pressure on gold

Discussions of future interest rate steps and the pace of inflation slowing or accelerating are especially important. Even minor hints of interest rate hikes in the near term may trigger short-term volatility in the currency and commodity markets

The tone of the discussions among FOMC members should also be assessed: if the minutes show disagreement or caution, this may give gold and other assets a temporary opportunity to strengthen

Overall, today’s release could trigger heightened market volatility, ranging from moderate fluctuations to sharp moves, depending on how aggressive the committee members’ comments are. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also remain an additional factor.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As the pattern signal plays out, quotes may form an upward wave. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the upside target will be the 4,745 USD resistance level.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario in which prices could dip further to 4,420 USD without a significant correction.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,575 and 4,745

Key support levels: 4,420 and 4,250





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the nearest support level at 4,420 USD would confirm USD pressure on gold and create conditions for opening short positions in XAUUSD.

Take Profit: 4,250

Stop Loss: 4,450

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level and consolidation above 4,575 would signal an upward wave and create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 4,745

Stop Loss: 4,535

Risk factors

The main risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario remain a possible de-escalation of the Middle East conflict and softer rhetoric from central banks, which may weaken inflation expectations and support demand for gold. An additional risk factor will be a confident breakout above the 4,575 USD resistance level, which may break the current bearish trend and trigger an upward wave.

Summary

Gold continues to lose ground, but the publication of the FOMC minutes may provide support and trigger an upward wave. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 4,745 USD resistance level.

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