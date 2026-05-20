Gold is attempting to regain lost ground in anticipation of the FOMC minutes. Quotes currently stand at 4,470 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 20 May 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 20 May 2026, shows that gold continues to decline amid a strengthening dollar and renewed geopolitical pressures, with XAUUSD quotes currently hovering around 4,470 USD per ounce.
Today’s fundamental analysis takes into account that the market is focused on the release of the FOMC minutes, which typically reveal details of the recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting, including discussions on interest rates, inflation, and the economic outlook.
What to expect from the release of the minutes:
Overall, today’s release could trigger heightened market volatility, ranging from moderate fluctuations to sharp moves, depending on how aggressive the committee members’ comments are. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also remain an additional factor.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As the pattern signal plays out, quotes may form an upward wave. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the upside target will be the 4,745 USD resistance level.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario in which prices could dip further to 4,420 USD without a significant correction.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the nearest support level at 4,420 USD would confirm USD pressure on gold and create conditions for opening short positions in XAUUSD.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the resistance level and consolidation above 4,575 would signal an upward wave and create conditions for opening long positions.
The main risks to the XAUUSD downside scenario remain a possible de-escalation of the Middle East conflict and softer rhetoric from central banks, which may weaken inflation expectations and support demand for gold. An additional risk factor will be a confident breakout above the 4,575 USD resistance level, which may break the current bearish trend and trigger an upward wave.
Gold continues to lose ground, but the publication of the FOMC minutes may provide support and trigger an upward wave. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 4,745 USD resistance level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.