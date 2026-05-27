XAUUSD quotes are gaining downward momentum amid hawkish expectations for Federal Reserve rates. Prices currently stand at 4,489 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 27 May 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Pressure on XAUUSD increased amid progress in US-Iran peace talks

The consensus forecast expects the US headline PCE to accelerate to 3.9%, and the core PCE to 3.3%

The market has started to price in a Fed rate hike by the end of 2026

XAUUSD forecast for 27 May 2026: 4,370

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are falling for the second consecutive trading session after rebounding from the upper boundary of the sideways range at 4,575 USD. Meanwhile, gold has remained flat for the eighth trading session, with the support level at 4,475 USD. Sellers are now seeking to test the range’s lower boundary, and a breakout below it could trigger an acceleration of the downward momentum.

Pressure on gold intensified amid investor optimism regarding a peace agreement between the US and Iran. President Donald Trump stated that negotiations continue to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Market participants are now shifting their attention to the upcoming release of US inflation data, which could reach new highs since 2023. According to the consensus forecast, the core PCE is expected to accelerate from 3.2% to 3.3% year-on-year, while the headline figure is expected to rise to 3.9%. Strong price pressure is being driven by high energy prices and high demand for AI technologies. Against this backdrop, the market is already pricing in a Fed rate hike by the end of 2026. The prospect of tighter monetary policy is stripping gold of its former investment appeal. This is intensifying bearish sentiment and could trigger a breakout below the lower boundary of the current XAUUSD range in the near term.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes are declining after breaking below the lower boundary of the bullish correction channel. Sellers are now actively testing the lower boundary of the sideways range in which prices have been trapped over the past eight trading sessions. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a decline towards the 4,370 USD level.

The technical picture remains favourable for a further decline in XAUUSD prices. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached mid-levels and formed a bearish crossover, signalling a likely strengthening of the downward momentum. A breakout below the range’s lower boundary and consolidation below the 4,475 USD level would further confirm a decline.

An alternative scenario suggests increased buying pressure if prices break above the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidate above 4,530 USD. This signal would indicate a renewed bullish correction towards 4,575 USD.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways

Key resistance levels: 4,525 and 4,575

Key support levels: 4,480 and 4,465





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the sideways range, with quotes consolidating below 4,475 USD, would confirm a downward wave.

Take Profit: 4,370

Stop Loss: 4,525

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel, with quotes consolidating above 4,525 USD, would increase buying pressure and trigger a bullish correction.

Take Profit: 4,635

Stop Loss: 4,515

Risk factors

The main risk for the bears remains the PCE data release. If inflation comes in below forecasts, this will weaken Fed rate expectations and bring buyers back into the gold market. From a technical perspective, consolidation above 4,530 USD would invalidate the downward scenario for XAUUSD and resume the bullish correction.

Summary

Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests that bearish sentiment is prevailing, with the potential for a decline towards 4,370 USD if prices successfully consolidate below the key support level at 4,475 USD.

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