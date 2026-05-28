Gold continues to fall, approaching the March lows amid geopolitical tensions. Prices currently stand at 4,372 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 28 May 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 28 May 2026, shows that gold continues its downward trajectory this week, testing the March lows. At this stage, XAUUSD quotes have broken below the psychological 4,400 USD level and are trading around 4,372 USD per ounce.
The decline is primarily driven by the renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, which, contrary to the logic of traditional safe-haven markets, is putting pressure on gold. The US President stated that he would not rush to conclude a deal, while the White House denied Iranian media reports of an alleged agreement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened to respond differently if no good deal with Iran is reached.
The market has shifted its focus to reassessing Fed rates, which has been a major boost for the dollar and a blow to non-yielding gold. At this stage, traders estimate the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike by the end of the year at almost 50%, and as high as 60% in January 2027.
The key event of the day will be the release of the core PCE index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The forecast suggests growth to 3.3%, which could become a new high since 2023 and increase pressure.
The core PCE price index is a key US inflation indicator, tracking price changes in goods and services, excluding food and energy. The core PCE reflects the population’s real purchasing power and the level of economic stability, as it is less susceptible to short-term fluctuations.
The forecast for 28 May 2026 takes into account that the index may rise to 3.3%, up from the previous reading of 3.2%; if the actual figure exceeds the forecast, this will be a new high since 2023.
The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is pushing oil prices and the dollar higher, while inflation expectations are forcing the Federal Reserve to maintain a hawkish stance, which is dampening demand for the non-yielding metal.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Harami reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and could continue the downward wave following the pattern signal. Since XAUUSD quotes have broken out of an ascending channel, the downside target could be the 4,320 USD support level.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario, with prices correcting towards 4,510 USD before a further decline.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the support level, with quotes consolidating below 4,320 USD, would confirm a bearish wave.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A return to the ascending channel, with quotes consolidating above 4,510 USD, would increase buying pressure and trigger an upward wave.
The main risk for the bears remains the release of the PCE data. If inflation comes in below forecasts, this will weaken expectations for Federal Reserve rates and bring buyers back to the gold market. From a technical perspective, consolidation above 4,510 USD will invalidate the downside scenario for XAUUSD and resume the bullish correction.
After breaking below the psychological 4,400 USD mark, gold continues to decline. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a fall towards the 4,320 USD support level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.