Gold (XAUUSD) prices have returned to 4,500 USD as encouraging news comes from the Middle East. Discover more in our analysis for 29 May 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) prices stabilised near 4,500 USD per troy ounce on Friday after recovering the previous day. Reports of preliminary agreements between the US and Iran supported the market and reduced concerns about further increases in inflation and interest rates.
According to media reports, Washington and Tehran are discussing a 60-day extension of the ceasefire, the start of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, and the restoration of full shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
However, the final agreement remains in question. Reports say that Donald Trump has not yet approved the proposed terms of the deal. US Vice President JD Vance also noted that it is still too early to talk about the timing and probability of the final agreement.
Gold (XAUUSD) has remained under significant pressure since late February. The sharp rise in oil prices following the escalation of the conflict in Iran fuelled inflation expectations and forced investors to revise their forecasts for the monetary policy of the major central banks.
At the same time, the market still expects the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged this year. However, Fed officials continue to warn that inflation risks remain high, meaning room for policy easing is limited for now.
The gold (XAUUSD) forecast remains cautious.
On the H4 chart, gold (XAUUSD) remains under pressure after the strong decline from the May highs around 4,750–4,780. In the middle of the month, the market formed a stable downward structure with a series of lower highs and lows, and sellers pushed quotes towards the 4,380–4,400 area. It was there that demand emerged, allowing gold to rebound sharply.
Prices are currently hovering around 4,500, near the middle Bollinger Band. Following the strong recovery from local lows, the market entered a consolidation phase. The nearest resistance is located in the 4,525–4,590 area, where sellers had repeatedly become active earlier. Support remains around 4,400–4,380. As long as prices hold above this zone, the likelihood of a continued recovery remains high.
The technical picture looks neutral with a moderately positive bias. MACD remains in negative territory, but the histogram is gradually reducing the depth of the decline, indicating weakening bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has risen into overbought territory after a strong rebound, signalling the risk of a short-term pause or local correction. To develop a full-fledged recovery, buyers need to gain a foothold above 4,525–4,590. Otherwise, the market may test support at 4,400–4,380 again.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the resistance level and consolidation above 4,525 would confirm a recovery wave amid improving news around US-Iran negotiations.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 4,400 support level would indicate renewed selling pressure and a return to the downtrend.
The main risk for buyers remains the release of US PCE inflation data. Another risk factor remains the lack of a final agreement between the US and Iran.
Gold (XAUUSD) prices rose on positive news from Iran and the US. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for today, 29 May 2026, suggests the upward momentum could continue to 4,525.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.