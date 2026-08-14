Following a surge, XAUUSD is correcting, with profit-taking being the main trigger. Prices currently stand at 4,320 USD. For more details, see our analysis for 14 August 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 14 August 2026, shows that gold continues a corrective wave after its rise and is testing the 4,320 USD level.
Following weak US employment and inflation data, the market is pricing in around a 35% probability of a September rate hike, down from 55% previously. This is fundamentally positive for gold, as lower rate expectations reduce the advantage of interest-bearing assets over the precious metal.
In Q2, global central banks purchased about 289 tonnes of gold, a record quarterly volume. China increased its gold reserves by around 20 tonnes in July, extending its buying streak. This factor provides long-term support for the market regardless of short-term changes in Federal Reserve policy.
Tensions between the US and Iran persist, while uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remains a source of risk for the oil market and global inflation. In the event of renewed escalation, demand for gold as a safe-haven asset could increase.
After reaching their highest level in around ten weeks, XAUUSD quotes are correcting, driven, among others, by profit-taking after the recent rally. However, the lack of a new trigger limits further movement.
The XAUUSD forecast for 14 August 2026 takes into account that soft US CPI and PPI data, a lower probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike, and record central bank purchases provide additional support for gold.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. As the pattern signal plays out, quotes could continue their corrective wave. Since XAUUSD remains within an ascending channel, the pullback target could be the 4,287 USD support level.
At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also considers another scenario, in which prices rise towards 4,430 USD without testing the support level.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 4,430 resistance level would confirm the continuation of the XAUUSD uptrend and create conditions for opening long positions.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 4,287 support level would indicate a continued correction after the rise and create conditions for opening short positions.
The main risks to gold’s further gains remain possible tightening of Federal Reserve monetary policy, strong US inflation and labour market data, rising US bond yields, and a stronger dollar. Easing geopolitical tensions and profit-taking after the rally could put additional pressure on XAUUSD prices.
Gold is losing ground amid profit-taking, but the likelihood of a rise is gradually increasing. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 4,287 USD support level before growth resumes.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.