The release of the FOMC minutes provided additional support for gold, with XAUUSD quotes currently at 4,485. Discover more in our analysis for 20 August 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The US Treasury doubled the volume of Treasury buybacks

Concerns about persistent inflation intensified within the FOMC

Falling Treasury yields support gold

XAUUSD forecast for 20 August 2026: 4,565 or 4,440

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 20 August 2026, shows that gold is forming a corrective wave after its rise and is testing the 4,485 USD level.

The main new driver was the US Treasury's decision to double the volume of long-term Treasury buyback operations. This contributed to lower bond yields and a weaker dollar, increasing gold's appeal.

The minutes released yesterday showed that concerns about persistent inflation had intensified within the FOMC, with several committee members prepared to support a rate hike if inflationary pressure persisted. At the same time, the market still estimates the probability of rates remaining unchanged in September at around 67%.

If US inflation accelerates and US interest rates remain high for longer than expected, the advantage of yield-bearing assets over gold will increase. Against this backdrop, further gains in XAUUSD will largely depend on how sustainable the decline in Treasury yields proves to be.

The XAUUSD forecast for 20 August 2026 takes into account that gold is bolstered by falling Treasury yields, a weaker dollar, and sustained central bank demand. However, the hawkish signal from the Federal Reserve minutes remains the main constraint on growth: if the market begins to price in higher rates again, pressure on gold will increase.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Harami reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and could form a corrective wave as the pattern signal plays out. Since XAUUSD quotes have broken out of the ascending channel, a target for the pullback could be the 4,440 USD support level.

At the same time, XAUUSD technical analysis for today also suggests another scenario in which prices rise towards 4,565 USD without testing the support level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 4,565 and 4,600

Key support levels: 4,440 and 4,270





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 4,525 resistance level would confirm continued upward momentum and create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 4,565

Stop Loss: 4,500

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 4,440 support level would indicate a deeper correction and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 4,270

Stop Loss: 4,465

The trading idea is valid until 00.00 on 20 August 2026.

Risk factors

The main risks to gold’s further gains remain rising US Treasury yields, potential hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, and a renewed increase in energy prices and inflation.

Summary

Following the release of the FOMC minutes, gold tested the 4,500 USD level but failed to consolidate above it. XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 4,440 support level before further growth.

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