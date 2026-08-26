US data could provide additional support for gold and trigger a new wave of growth. XAUUSD prices are currently trading at 4,633 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 26 August 2026.
The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 26 August 2026, shows that gold continues a corrective wave after reaching its highest levels in more than three months and is testing the 4,633 USD mark.
Today, the main focus is on the US July PCE, an inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve. A low actual reading could strengthen expectations of monetary policy easing and support gold, while accelerating inflation would increase the risk of rates remaining high and raise the likelihood of a future rate hike.
An increase in long-term Treasury buybacks has already led to lower yields and a weaker US dollar. This is positive for gold, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding a non-interest-bearing asset.
China's gold imports via Hong Kong rose by around 11% in July, indicating a recovery in investment demand from Chinese buyers.
The XAUUSD forecast for 26 August 2026 takes into account that gold is being supported by a weaker US dollar, lower Treasury yields, strong demand for the metal, and expectations of Fed monetary easing. The key events over the coming days are the US July PCE data and Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech in Jackson Hole on 28 August.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. As this pattern signal develops, quotes continue to form a corrective wave. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, a target for the pullback could be the 4,555 USD support level.
At the same time, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario, in which prices rise towards 4,720 USD and continue their upward trajectory without testing the support level.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the resistance level and consolidation above 4,665 USD would indicate that the correction is ending and buying pressure is increasing.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 4,615 USD support level would indicate increased bearish pressure and a continued correction.
The trade idea is valid until 12:00 AM on 27 August 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the bullish scenario is the release of stronger-than-expected US PCE data, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to act more aggressively, as well as a new wave of escalation in the Middle East conflict.
Gold is awaiting the release of US macroeconomic data and a speech by the Federal Reserve chairman. Today's XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 4,555 USD before further growth.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.