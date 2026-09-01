The main trigger this week is the increased probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Against this backdrop, XAUUSD prices continue to correct, currently trading at 4,435 USD. For more details, see our analysis for 1 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The likelihood of a September rate hike has risen to around 64.00%

Central banks and investors continue to show interest in gold

XAUUSD forecast for 1 September 2026: 4,371 and 4,605

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 1 September 2026, shows that gold continues its corrective wave and is testing the 4,435 USD level.

Following the Federal Reserve chairman’s speech, the probability of a September rate hike rose to around 64.00%. The market expects monetary tightening, which makes yield-bearing assets more attractive than gold.

The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.75%, while stronger expectations of a rate hike bolstered the US dollar. This is a negative fundamental factor for XAUUSD since gold does not generate interest income.

Despite short-term pressure from interest rates, central banks and investors continue to show interest in gold. The metal’s fundamental story therefore remains intact; it is simply now facing a tighter US monetary policy backdrop.

The XAUUSD forecast for 1 September 2026 takes into account that the main challenge is the sharp increase in expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and rising Treasury yields. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, strong demand for safe-haven assets, and continued central bank interest are limiting the downside potential for XAUUSD quotes. In the coming days, US labour market data and further changes in inflation expectations will be key.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. As the pattern signal plays out, quotes may form an upward wave. Since XAUUSD prices remain within an ascending channel, the upside target could be the 4,605 USD resistance level.

At the same time, today’s XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests an alternative scenario, with quotes correcting towards 4,371 USD and continuing their upward momentum after testing the support level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 4,465 and 4,605

Key support levels: 4,371 and 4,320





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the support level, followed by consolidation below 4,371 USD, would indicate increased selling pressure and trigger a deeper correction.

Current price: 4,435

Entry level: 4,371

Take profit: 4,320

Stop loss: 4,391

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

If buying pressure increases and the resistance level is broken, the uptrend may resume. A consolidation above 4,465 USD would provide a bullish signal.

Entry level: 4,465

Take profit: 4,605

Stop loss: 4,445

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:7

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 2 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD bearish scenario is buying pressure strong enough to revive the uptrend. In this case, the alternative scenario would come into play: buyers would break above the resistance level and consolidate above the key 4,605 USD mark, invalidating the bearish scenario and signalling a resumption of the XAUUSD uptrend.

Summary

Gold continues to lose ground ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, while today’s XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards 4,605 USD.

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