XAUUSD prices have been declining for the second consecutive trading session under pressure from a strong US dollar, currently trading at 4,302 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 2 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Investment interest in the precious metal is declining amid expectations that interest rates will remain high for an extended period

Market participants have shifted their focus to today’s ADP US private sector employment report

XAUUSD forecast for 2 September 2026: 4,185

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices are declining for the second consecutive trading session, falling to a two-week low. The main pressure on the precious metal came from elevated US Treasury yields and a sharp strengthening of the US dollar.

Higher interest rates reduce the investment appeal of gold, which does not generate interest income. A strong US dollar is an additional negative factor, as it makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. The local XAUUSD decline began on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said the regulator still had work to do to bring inflation down towards its target.

According to the latest CME FedWatch data, market participants currently estimate the likelihood of a key interest rate hike at the September meeting at 70%. Investors are now focused on today’s ADP private sector employment report and Friday’s key Nonfarm Payrolls data, which will provide fresh guidance on the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy path.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices are falling as part of a downward momentum, with sellers keeping prices below the local 4,310 USD resistance level. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests a further decline towards the 4,185 USD target.

Technical indicators confirm continued bearish sentiment. Prices are hovering below the EMA-65. The Stochastic Oscillator remains in oversold territory, indicating strong bearish momentum. An additional signal in favour of the bearish scenario would be consolidation below the local 4,285 USD support level.

An alternative scenario would be considered if prices break above the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidate above 4,330 USD. Such a signal would invalidate the bearish scenario and indicate renewed growth in XAUUSD quotes.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,310 and 4,345

Key support levels: 4,285 and 4,265





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the local support level, followed by consolidation below 4,285 USD, would signal continued bearish momentum and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 4,302

Entry level: 4,285

Take profit: 4,185

Stop loss: 4,315

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel, followed by consolidation above 4,330 USD, would indicate increased buying pressure and a slowdown in the downward momentum, potentially triggering an upward correction.

Entry level: 4,330

Take profit: 4,380

Stop loss: 4,305

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 3 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD bearish scenario is the release of weak US labour market data in today’s ADP report. In this case, falling Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar could trigger short covering, pushing XAUUSD back above the EMA-65 and activating an alternative bullish scenario with consolidation above the 4,330 USD resistance level.

Summary

The current decline in XAUUSD towards local lows is driven by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, which is keeping prices below the EMA-65. A successful breakout below the 4,285 USD support level would confirm the strength of the bearish momentum and open the way for sellers towards the 4,185 USD target.

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