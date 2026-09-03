Gold (XAUUSD) has recovered towards 4,410 USD, with lower bond yields and a weaker US dollar supporting precious metals. Find more details in our analysis for 3 September 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) is trading near 4,410 USD per ounce on Thursday after recovering in the previous session. The metal was supported by a weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields.
New York Fed President John Williams noted that inflation continues to slow as the impact of tariffs fades, while higher energy prices have not yet spread to other service categories.
US labour market data provided an additional positive signal, with private sector employment growth slowing in August. Nevertheless, following Kevin Warsh’s hawkish comments, the market still estimates the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September at roughly two-thirds.
Oil prices, meanwhile, halted their rise after Donald Trump said the latest strikes on Iran would be short-lived. However, the US is prepared to carry out further attacks if necessary. This somewhat eased inflation concerns and further bolstered gold.
The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderately negative.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have begun to recover after a sharp decline from the 4,680–4,690 area and are now trading near 4,410. They rebounded from the 4,281 support level and returned within Bollinger Bands, but remain below the indicator’s middle line. Therefore, the current movement appears to be a corrective rebound within a broader downward structure.
The nearest resistance is located in the 4,429–4,463 area. Consolidation above 4,463 would significantly improve the short-term outlook and open the way towards 4,482 and then 4,533. The support level lies at 4,378, followed by 4,327 and the key 4,281 level. As long as XAUUSD quotes remain below 4,463, selling pressure has not been fully relieved.
MACD remains in negative territory, but bearish momentum is weakening noticeably, confirming the ongoing recovery. The Stochastic Oscillator has risen above 80 and entered overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a local pause or another pullback after the rapid rebound. The baseline scenario remains sideways trading within the 4,281–4,463 range with a neutral-to-bearish bias.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the local support level, followed by consolidation of XAUUSD below 4,378 USD, would confirm the end of the corrective rebound and create conditions for renewed downward momentum.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 4,463 USD resistance level would indicate increased buying pressure and a weakening of the current downward structure, creating conditions for a continued recovery.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 4 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario remains weak US labour market data and a further decline in US Treasury yields and the US dollar. Easing inflation concerns amid stabilising oil prices could provide additional support for gold. At the same time, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September continue to limit the metal’s recovery potential.
Gold prices have stabilised, but risks remain. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 3 September 2026, suggests sideways trading within the 4,281–4,463 range, with the possibility of another decline.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.