Gold (XAUUSD) has recovered towards 4,410 USD, with lower bond yields and a weaker US dollar supporting precious metals. Find more details in our analysis for 3 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold (XAUUSD) prices rebounded from a local low amid a weakening US dollar

Easing inflation concerns bolstered gold

XAUUSD forecast for 3 September 2026: 4,281 or 4,463

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) is trading near 4,410 USD per ounce on Thursday after recovering in the previous session. The metal was supported by a weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields.

New York Fed President John Williams noted that inflation continues to slow as the impact of tariffs fades, while higher energy prices have not yet spread to other service categories.

US labour market data provided an additional positive signal, with private sector employment growth slowing in August. Nevertheless, following Kevin Warsh’s hawkish comments, the market still estimates the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September at roughly two-thirds.

Oil prices, meanwhile, halted their rise after Donald Trump said the latest strikes on Iran would be short-lived. However, the US is prepared to carry out further attacks if necessary. This somewhat eased inflation concerns and further bolstered gold.

The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderately negative.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have begun to recover after a sharp decline from the 4,680–4,690 area and are now trading near 4,410. They rebounded from the 4,281 support level and returned within Bollinger Bands, but remain below the indicator’s middle line. Therefore, the current movement appears to be a corrective rebound within a broader downward structure.

The nearest resistance is located in the 4,429–4,463 area. Consolidation above 4,463 would significantly improve the short-term outlook and open the way towards 4,482 and then 4,533. The support level lies at 4,378, followed by 4,327 and the key 4,281 level. As long as XAUUSD quotes remain below 4,463, selling pressure has not been fully relieved.

MACD remains in negative territory, but bearish momentum is weakening noticeably, confirming the ongoing recovery. The Stochastic Oscillator has risen above 80 and entered overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a local pause or another pullback after the rapid rebound. The baseline scenario remains sideways trading within the 4,281–4,463 range with a neutral-to-bearish bias.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: neutral-to-bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,463 and 4,533

Key support levels: 4,378 and 4,281





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the local support level, followed by consolidation of XAUUSD below 4,378 USD, would confirm the end of the corrective rebound and create conditions for renewed downward momentum.

Current price: 4,410

Entry level: 4,377

Take profit: 4,281

Stop loss: 4,410

Risk-to-reward ratio: approximately 1:2.9

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 4,463 USD resistance level would indicate increased buying pressure and a weakening of the current downward structure, creating conditions for a continued recovery.

Entry level: 4,464

Take profit: 4,533

Stop loss: 4,429

Risk-to-reward ratio: approximately 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 4 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario remains weak US labour market data and a further decline in US Treasury yields and the US dollar. Easing inflation concerns amid stabilising oil prices could provide additional support for gold. At the same time, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September continue to limit the metal’s recovery potential.

Summary

Gold prices have stabilised, but risks remain. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 3 September 2026, suggests sideways trading within the 4,281–4,463 range, with the possibility of another decline.

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