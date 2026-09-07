Gold (XAUUSD) prices have fallen to 4,431 USD. Investors are nervous following the release of US labour market data. Discover more in our analysis for 7 September 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) opens Monday near 4,431 USD after falling by around 2% at the end of last week. Pressure on the metal increased markedly following the release of robust US labour market data. The figures supported the US dollar and brought expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve policy back into focus.
Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 162 thousand in August after a revised increase of 23 thousand in July, significantly exceeding the market forecast of just 56 thousand.
The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, while annual wage growth slowed to 3.1%. However, the slowdown in wage growth was less pronounced than expected, keeping inflation risks on the market’s radar.
The strong employment report strengthened the case for tighter monetary policy. The market currently estimates the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September at around 58%. This remains a negative factor for gold.
The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderately negative.
On the H4 chart, XAUUSD failed to consolidate above the 4,480–4,514 area after recovering from the 4,281 support level and has come under renewed selling pressure. Prices are currently hovering near 4,431, close to the middle Bollinger Band. Following Friday’s sharp decline, the structure remains unstable: the recovery from the lows is still intact, but the move above 4,514 has yet to develop further.
The nearest resistance is located in the 4,482–4,514 area. Consolidation above 4,514 would improve the short-term outlook and bring 4,533 and then 4,584 back into focus. The first support lies at 4,378, while the key level remains at 4,281. A breakout below 4,378 would increase selling pressure and raise the probability of a retest of the September lows.
MACD remains in negative territory, although bearish momentum is gradually fading. The Stochastic Oscillator has moved from overbought territory into the neutral zone and is not yet providing a clear recovery signal. The baseline scenario remains neutral-to-bearish: while XAUUSD trades below 4,514, the risks of another decline towards 4,378 and 4,281 remain.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below a local support level and consolidation below 4,378 USD would indicate renewed selling pressure and create conditions for a further decline towards the September lows.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 8 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario is a renewed decline in expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Falling US Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar could revive demand for gold and push prices above 4,514 USD. Greater geopolitical uncertainty could provide additional support for the metal, while a persistently high probability of a September Federal Reserve rate hike would continue to favour sellers.
Gold prices fell again following US data. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 7 September 2026, suggests a further decline, with the first target at 4,378 and then 4,281.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.