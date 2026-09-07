Gold (XAUUSD) prices have fallen to 4,431 USD. Investors are nervous following the release of US labour market data. Discover more in our analysis for 7 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Gold (XAUUSD) declined following strong US data

The market is pricing in a 58% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September

XAUUSD forecast for 7 September 2026: 4,378

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) opens Monday near 4,431 USD after falling by around 2% at the end of last week. Pressure on the metal increased markedly following the release of robust US labour market data. The figures supported the US dollar and brought expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve policy back into focus.

Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 162 thousand in August after a revised increase of 23 thousand in July, significantly exceeding the market forecast of just 56 thousand.

The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, while annual wage growth slowed to 3.1%. However, the slowdown in wage growth was less pronounced than expected, keeping inflation risks on the market’s radar.

The strong employment report strengthened the case for tighter monetary policy. The market currently estimates the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September at around 58%. This remains a negative factor for gold.

The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderately negative.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD failed to consolidate above the 4,480–4,514 area after recovering from the 4,281 support level and has come under renewed selling pressure. Prices are currently hovering near 4,431, close to the middle Bollinger Band. Following Friday’s sharp decline, the structure remains unstable: the recovery from the lows is still intact, but the move above 4,514 has yet to develop further.

The nearest resistance is located in the 4,482–4,514 area. Consolidation above 4,514 would improve the short-term outlook and bring 4,533 and then 4,584 back into focus. The first support lies at 4,378, while the key level remains at 4,281. A breakout below 4,378 would increase selling pressure and raise the probability of a retest of the September lows.

MACD remains in negative territory, although bearish momentum is gradually fading. The Stochastic Oscillator has moved from overbought territory into the neutral zone and is not yet providing a clear recovery signal. The baseline scenario remains neutral-to-bearish: while XAUUSD trades below 4,514, the risks of another decline towards 4,378 and 4,281 remain.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: neutral-to-bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,482 and 4,514

Key support levels: 4,378 and 4,281





XAUUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below a local support level and consolidation below 4,378 USD would indicate renewed selling pressure and create conditions for a further decline towards the September lows.

Current price: 4,431

Entry level: 4,377

Take profit: 4,281

Stop loss: 4,415

Risk-to-reward ratio: approximately 1:2.5

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 8 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario is a renewed decline in expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Falling US Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar could revive demand for gold and push prices above 4,514 USD. Greater geopolitical uncertainty could provide additional support for the metal, while a persistently high probability of a September Federal Reserve rate hike would continue to favour sellers.

Summary

Gold prices fell again following US data. The XAUUSD forecast for today, 7 September 2026, suggests a further decline, with the first target at 4,378 and then 4,281.

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