XAUUSD prices are holding within a range ahead of the release of key US inflation reports, currently hovering at 4,405 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 8 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The main focus for market participants this week is the release of key US macroeconomic data

Investors are concerned about uncertainty surrounding the US Treasury’s actions and the Federal Reserve’s policy stance

XAUUSD forecast for 8 September 2026: 4,285

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes have remained within a narrow range for the third consecutive trading session, reflecting caution among market participants. The key resistance level is located at 4,465 USD, with the nearest support at 4,305 USD.

Investors are currently focused on upcoming US macroeconomic data. The Producer Price Index (PPI) will be released on Thursday, followed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday. These figures could significantly influence market expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy trajectory.

The market currently estimates the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week at 58.4%. High interest rates put additional pressure on gold, as it does not generate interest income. However, market participants do not currently expect a sharp decline in prices in the near term.

Investors are more concerned about uncertainty surrounding future Federal Reserve policy and possible actions by the US Treasury than about the rate change itself. Therefore, XAUUSD’s reaction to the upcoming data will largely depend on how the figures alter expectations for the future direction of US monetary policy.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices continue to move sideways in a correction phase. Sellers consolidated below the EMA-65, which now acts as resistance, and prices are declining after testing it. The XAUUSD forecast for today suggests an attempt to resume the downward move towards 4,285 USD.

Technical indicators also continue to generate bearish signals. The Stochastic Oscillator is forming a bearish crossover, indicating increased selling pressure. Consolidation below the 4,365 USD support level would provide an additional signal in favour of further downside. This scenario would confirm a breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel and create conditions for a further strengthening of bearish momentum.

An alternative scenario would come into play if prices break above a local resistance level and consolidate above 4,455 USD. In this case, the upward move could gain additional momentum, opening the way for bulls towards the next resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,465 and 4,515

Key support levels: 4,305 and 4,285





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below a local support level, followed by XAUUSD consolidating below 4,375 USD, would indicate increasing bearish pressure and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 4,405

Entry level: 4,375

Take profit: 4,285

Stop loss: 4,420

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 9 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario is the release of weaker-than-expected PPI and CPI inflation data, which would indicate a sustained cooling of the US economy. In this case, markets would sharply reduce the estimated probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike, prompting buyers to attack the key resistance level at 4,465 USD.

Summary

The current XAUUSD consolidation within the 4,305–4,465 USD range reflects major players’ reluctance to take risks ahead of the key US PPI and CPI inflation reports. The precious metal’s next directional move will depend entirely on how strong the new price growth data proves to be.

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