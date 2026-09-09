Gold (XAUUSD) remains under pressure after two sessions of declines due to rising oil prices and heightened inflation risks, with prices currently at 4,379 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 9 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Rising oil prices are fuelling inflation concerns and supporting expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike

The likelihood of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike next week is estimated at around 60%

XAUUSD forecast for 9 September 2026: 4,310

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) prices remain under selling pressure. The main factor is rising oil prices, which are increasing inflation risks and supporting expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices are rising after US forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers near Kharg Island, Iran’s key export hub. Escalating geopolitical tensions create additional risks to oil supplies and may keep inflationary pressure elevated.

The market is also focused on upcoming US inflation data. The new figures should give investors more information about the Federal Reserve’s next decision. Markets currently estimate the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike next week at 60%.

High interest rates traditionally put pressure on gold, as the metal does not generate interest income and becomes less attractive compared to yield-bearing assets. At the same time, XAUUSD continues to receive medium-term support from investment and safe-haven demand, as well as central bank gold purchases, particularly by China.

The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderately bearish.

Technical outlook

On the H4 timeframe, XAUUSD quotes maintain a downward trajectory after correcting from the August highs. Prices remain below the middle Bollinger Band around 4,418 USD, while the recovery attempt in early September failed to gain traction. The nearest support level is located at 4,360 USD, with the next target for sellers at 4,310 USD.

MACD remains below zero, indicating continued bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is near oversold territory, so a short-term rebound is possible before the decline resumes. However, as long as prices remain below 4,418 USD, sellers retain the advantage.

The main scenario suggests a continued decline after consolidation below 4,360 USD, targeting the 4,310 USD area. An alternative scenario would come into play if prices return above 4,420 USD. In this case, XAUUSD could continue to recover towards the next resistance level at 4,470 USD.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,418 and 4,473

Key support levels: 4,360 and 4,310





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below a local support level, followed by consolidation below 4,360 USD, would confirm continued bearish momentum and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 4,379

Entry level: 4,355

Take profit: 4,305

Stop loss: 4,385

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.7

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 10 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the XAUUSD downside scenario is weaker-than-expected US inflation data. Signs of easing price pressures could reduce expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and support demand for gold. Geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran also remain an additional risk factor: further escalation could increase demand for safe-haven assets and bring buyers back towards the 4,418 USD resistance level.

Summary

XAUUSD maintains a downward bias after two sessions of declines, while the technical picture on the H4 chart continues to favour sellers. Rising oil prices are fuelling inflation concerns and supporting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, limiting demand for gold. Consolidation below 4,360 USD would confirm the bearish scenario and open the way towards the 4,310–4,305 USD area. A return above 4,418 USD would reduce selling pressure and increase the likelihood of a recovery towards 4,473 USD.

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