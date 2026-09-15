Gold (XAUUSD) remains near five-week lows amid high oil prices, rising US Treasury yields, and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, with prices currently hovering at 4,312 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 15 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

High oil prices are fuelling inflation fears and supporting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike as early as this week

The likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday stands at 92%, while the 10-year US Treasury yield is approaching 5%

XAUUSD forecast for 15 September 2026: 4,290 and 4,255

Fundamental analysis

Gold remains under pressure near five-week lows, as high oil prices intensify inflation concerns and increase the likelihood of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy. The market is almost fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike at Wednesday's meeting, with the probability of such a decision estimated at around 92%.

Oil prices continue to rise after the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline. Reports surrounding a possible halt to attacks on Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure are adding uncertainty: Kyiv disputed President Donald Trump's statement that such an agreement had already been reached. Continued risks to the energy market are supporting commodity prices and adding to inflationary pressure.

Another negative factor for XAUUSD is rising US government bond yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield is approaching 5% amid inflation and fiscal concerns. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not generate interest income.

This week, the market will focus not only on the Federal Reserve. The Bank of Japan is expected to raise rates on Friday, as high energy prices and persistent geopolitical tensions complicate the inflation outlook. The broader backdrop of rising global interest rates remains unfavourable for precious metals.

The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderately negative.

Technical outlook

On the XAUUSD H4 timeframe, a bearish structure remains intact following the reversal from the August high around 4,690. Prices are holding below the middle Bollinger Band and gradually moving towards the lower boundary of the range. Recovery attempts in the first half of September have formed progressively lower local highs, confirming the sellers' advantage.

MACD remains below zero. The MACD line is below the signal line, while the indicator's negative momentum points to a continued bearish trend. At the same time, the Stochastic Oscillator has turned upwards, so a short-term technical rebound is possible before the decline resumes.

The nearest support level is located in the 4,290–4,255 area. Consolidation below 4,290 would confirm continued downward movement and open the way towards 4,255 and then 4,200. An alternative scenario would come into play if quotes return above 4,364. In this case, the next target for buyers would be the 4,418 level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,364 and 4,418

Key support levels: 4,290 and 4,255





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the local support level and consolidation below 4,290 would confirm continued bearish momentum and create conditions for a further move towards the lower boundary of the current range.

Current price: 4,312

Entry level: 4,288

Take profit: 4,255

Stop loss: 4,310

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.5

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish outlook for XAUUSD would be a softer Federal Reserve stance than the market currently expects. A decision to leave the rate unchanged or cautious signals regarding further tightening could push US Treasury yields lower and quickly restore demand for gold. Further escalation of geopolitical tensions and the associated demand for safe-haven assets could provide additional support for the precious metal.

Summary

Gold (XAUUSD) remains under pressure from high yields and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, maintaining the overall bearish bias. Today's gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 15 September 2026 suggests a further decline towards 4,290 and then 4,255.

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