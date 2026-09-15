Gold (XAUUSD) remains near five-week lows amid high oil prices, rising US Treasury yields, and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, with prices currently hovering at 4,312 USD. Find more details in our analysis for 15 September 2026.
Gold remains under pressure near five-week lows, as high oil prices intensify inflation concerns and increase the likelihood of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy. The market is almost fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike at Wednesday's meeting, with the probability of such a decision estimated at around 92%.
Oil prices continue to rise after the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline. Reports surrounding a possible halt to attacks on Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure are adding uncertainty: Kyiv disputed President Donald Trump's statement that such an agreement had already been reached. Continued risks to the energy market are supporting commodity prices and adding to inflationary pressure.
Another negative factor for XAUUSD is rising US government bond yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield is approaching 5% amid inflation and fiscal concerns. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not generate interest income.
This week, the market will focus not only on the Federal Reserve. The Bank of Japan is expected to raise rates on Friday, as high energy prices and persistent geopolitical tensions complicate the inflation outlook. The broader backdrop of rising global interest rates remains unfavourable for precious metals.
The gold (XAUUSD) outlook is moderately negative.
On the XAUUSD H4 timeframe, a bearish structure remains intact following the reversal from the August high around 4,690. Prices are holding below the middle Bollinger Band and gradually moving towards the lower boundary of the range. Recovery attempts in the first half of September have formed progressively lower local highs, confirming the sellers' advantage.
MACD remains below zero. The MACD line is below the signal line, while the indicator's negative momentum points to a continued bearish trend. At the same time, the Stochastic Oscillator has turned upwards, so a short-term technical rebound is possible before the decline resumes.
The nearest support level is located in the 4,290–4,255 area. Consolidation below 4,290 would confirm continued downward movement and open the way towards 4,255 and then 4,200. An alternative scenario would come into play if quotes return above 4,364. In this case, the next target for buyers would be the 4,418 level.
Trading scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the local support level and consolidation below 4,290 would confirm continued bearish momentum and create conditions for a further move towards the lower boundary of the current range.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the bearish outlook for XAUUSD would be a softer Federal Reserve stance than the market currently expects. A decision to leave the rate unchanged or cautious signals regarding further tightening could push US Treasury yields lower and quickly restore demand for gold. Further escalation of geopolitical tensions and the associated demand for safe-haven assets could provide additional support for the precious metal.
Gold (XAUUSD) remains under pressure from high yields and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, maintaining the overall bearish bias. Today's gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 15 September 2026 suggests a further decline towards 4,290 and then 4,255.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.