XAUUSD prices have moved higher after two days of declines and are testing a local resistance level, with quotes currently standing at 4,323 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 16 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

The main driver of today's session is the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the regulator's rhetoric

Investors are focusing on the US retail sales report

XAUUSD forecast for 16 September 2026: 4,215

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD prices are rising after declining for two consecutive trading sessions. Buyers are attempting to gain a foothold above the 4,320 USD resistance level, creating conditions for a further recovery in prices. The main driver for gold today remains the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The expected rate hike is already largely priced into current prices, so further XAUUSD price movements will depend primarily on the regulator's rhetoric and updated expectations regarding future monetary policy.

The US retail sales report will also impact the market. The indicator is expected to rise by 0.8% month-on-month in August. Stronger-than-expected data would point to resilient consumer demand and could reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain a restrictive policy stance, supporting the USD and capping gains in gold.

Demand from central banks is also providing medium-term support for gold. In August, the People's Bank of China increased its gold reserves by approximately 650 thousand troy ounces, extending its run of reserve increases to 22 consecutive months.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD prices have consolidated above the EMA-65, but selling pressure persists despite the ongoing upward correction. Today's XAUUSD forecast suggests a downward move towards the 4,215 USD target.

Technical indicators continue to provide predominantly bearish signals. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached the resistance line, indicating that the upward correction is weakening and selling pressure may increase. A further signal in favour of continued downside would be consolidation below 4,310 USD. This scenario would confirm a breakout below the lower boundary of the corrective channel and create conditions for a further strengthening of downward momentum.

An alternative scenario would come into play if prices break above a local resistance level and consolidate above 4,370 USD. In this case, the upward move could continue, opening the way for buyers towards the next resistance zone.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,370 and 4,420

Key support levels: 4,310 and 4,215





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A decline and a breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish correction channel, followed by consolidation below 4,310, would indicate the end of the upward correction and increasing selling pressure.

Current price: 4,323

Entry level: 4,310

Take profit: 4,215

Stop loss: 4,350

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the downside scenario is buyers maintaining positions above the EMA-65 and a potential breakout above the local resistance level at 4,370 USD.

Summary

XAUUSD technical analysis indicates that predominantly bearish signals remain in place despite the current attempt by buyers to develop an upward correction. A breakout and consolidation below 4,310 USD would confirm that prices have moved out of the corrective channel and open the way towards the long-term target at 4,215 USD.

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