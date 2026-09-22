Gold (XAUUSD) rose towards 4,350 after declining in the previous session, as falling oil prices ease inflation concerns and expectations of further Federal Reserve policy tightening. The current price is 4,350 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 22 September 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) rose towards 4,350 on Tuesday as it recovered from the previous session's decline. XAUUSD is being supported by falling oil prices, which are easing concerns about a renewed acceleration in inflation and reducing the need for further aggressive interest-rate increases.
Oil prices are falling for a fourth consecutive session amid increased diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in the Middle East and signs that energy supplies from the region are being maintained. US President Donald Trump is due to address the UN General Assembly in New York today. A meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also possible.
Lower energy costs could ease some inflationary pressure in the US and reduce expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. This is positive for gold, as lower expected returns on interest-bearing assets reduce the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
At the same time, Federal Reserve officials continue to maintain a hawkish stance following last week's first rate hike in three years. This limits XAUUSD's short-term upside potential. However, the longer-term backdrop remains favourable due to sustained central-bank purchases, geopolitical uncertainty, and concerns about fiscal sustainability and currency depreciation.
The outlook for Gold (XAUUSD) is cautious.
On the H4 timeframe, XAUUSD has moved into consolidation after rebounding from the 4,253–4,234 area. The price has returned to the middle Bollinger Band near 4,350 but remains below the local resistance level at 4,373. Consolidation above this level would be the first signal that the recovery is continuing.
MACD is above the zero line, but the indicator line remains below the signal line, indicating that the previous bullish momentum has weakened. At the same time, the Stochastic Oscillator is generating a bullish signal. This combination allows for another attempt to rise if confirmed by price action.
A breakout above 4,373 would create conditions for a move towards 4,413. If momentum strengthens further, the next resistance area would be 4,453. The alternative scenario would become relevant if the price falls back below 4,333, after which pressure could increase towards 4,293 and then 4,234.
Trading scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the local resistance level at 4,373 would confirm the development of the recovery impulse and create conditions for opening long positions in XAUUSD.
The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 23 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the bullish XAUUSD scenario is the Federal Reserve maintaining its hawkish rhetoric and expectations of further rate hikes strengthening, which could support the US dollar and US Treasury yields. A renewed rise in oil prices could also revive inflation concerns. From a technical perspective, a decline below 4,333 would weaken the recovery scenario and increase the probability of a move towards 4,293.
XAUUSD is recovering as oil prices decline, but it needs to overcome the nearest resistance level for the recovery to become sustainable. Today's XAUUSD forecast for 22 September 2026 does not rule out a rise towards 4,373 and then 4,413.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.