Gold (XAUUSD) rose towards 4,350 after declining in the previous session, as falling oil prices ease inflation concerns and expectations of further Federal Reserve policy tightening. The current price is 4,350 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 22 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Oil prices are falling for a fourth consecutive session amid diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and continued energy supplies from the region

Lower energy costs are reducing inflation risks, although hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials continue to limit gold's upside potential

XAUUSD forecast for 22 September 2026: 4,413

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) rose towards 4,350 on Tuesday as it recovered from the previous session's decline. XAUUSD is being supported by falling oil prices, which are easing concerns about a renewed acceleration in inflation and reducing the need for further aggressive interest-rate increases.

Oil prices are falling for a fourth consecutive session amid increased diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in the Middle East and signs that energy supplies from the region are being maintained. US President Donald Trump is due to address the UN General Assembly in New York today. A meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also possible.

Lower energy costs could ease some inflationary pressure in the US and reduce expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. This is positive for gold, as lower expected returns on interest-bearing assets reduce the opportunity cost of holding the metal.

At the same time, Federal Reserve officials continue to maintain a hawkish stance following last week's first rate hike in three years. This limits XAUUSD's short-term upside potential. However, the longer-term backdrop remains favourable due to sustained central-bank purchases, geopolitical uncertainty, and concerns about fiscal sustainability and currency depreciation.

The outlook for Gold (XAUUSD) is cautious.

Technical outlook

On the H4 timeframe, XAUUSD has moved into consolidation after rebounding from the 4,253–4,234 area. The price has returned to the middle Bollinger Band near 4,350 but remains below the local resistance level at 4,373. Consolidation above this level would be the first signal that the recovery is continuing.

MACD is above the zero line, but the indicator line remains below the signal line, indicating that the previous bullish momentum has weakened. At the same time, the Stochastic Oscillator is generating a bullish signal. This combination allows for another attempt to rise if confirmed by price action.

A breakout above 4,373 would create conditions for a move towards 4,413. If momentum strengthens further, the next resistance area would be 4,453. The alternative scenario would become relevant if the price falls back below 4,333, after which pressure could increase towards 4,293 and then 4,234.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 4,373 and 4,413

Key support levels: 4,333 and 4,293





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the local resistance level at 4,373 would confirm the development of the recovery impulse and create conditions for opening long positions in XAUUSD.

Current price: 4,350

Entry level: 4,375

Take Profit: 4,413

Stop Loss: 4,355

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 23 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish XAUUSD scenario is the Federal Reserve maintaining its hawkish rhetoric and expectations of further rate hikes strengthening, which could support the US dollar and US Treasury yields. A renewed rise in oil prices could also revive inflation concerns. From a technical perspective, a decline below 4,333 would weaken the recovery scenario and increase the probability of a move towards 4,293.

Summary

XAUUSD is recovering as oil prices decline, but it needs to overcome the nearest resistance level for the recovery to become sustainable. Today's XAUUSD forecast for 22 September 2026 does not rule out a rise towards 4,373 and then 4,413.

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