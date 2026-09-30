Gold is attempting to recoup some of its losses ahead of US economic data, with prices currently hovering at 4,180 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 30 September 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

US core PCE price index: previously at 3.3%, projected at 3.3%

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries reached its highest level since 2007

XAUUSD forecast for 30 September 2026: 4,235 and 4,110

Fundamental analysis

The XAUUSD price forecast for today, 30 September 2026, shows that gold continues to correct after the decline and is testing the 4,180 USD level.

Following the September rate hike, the market is once again reassessing the Federal Reserve's next steps. The likelihood of another hike in October is currently estimated at around 47.0%, while the probability of a December hike is around 92.0%. This makes gold less attractive compared to other assets.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries is around 5.23%, its highest level since 2007, while the dollar has strengthened by around 2% in September. This combination is creating fundamental pressure on gold.

Today, the market is awaiting the release of the core PCE price index. Higher inflation could boost expectations of further Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening, while weaker data could ease pressure on gold.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is keeping oil prices near elevated levels while also increasing demand for safe-haven assets. However, high oil prices raise inflation risks, which weighs on gold due to interest rate expectations.

According to the World Gold Council, global gold ETFs attracted 18 billion USD in August, while total holdings increased by 121 tonnes to a record 4,189 tonnes. This indicates strong investor interest in gold despite the subsequent deterioration in the macroeconomic backdrop.

The XAUUSD forecast for 30 September takes into account that high Treasury yields, a strong dollar, and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes are limiting gold's appeal. At the same time, structural demand remains strong thanks to ETFs and central bank purchases. Against this backdrop, gold's next move will largely depend on US inflation data and how long the Federal Reserve is prepared to maintain a tight monetary policy stance.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD prices have formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could continue the corrective wave as the pattern signal plays out. Since XAUUSD remains within a descending channel, the target for the rebound could be the 4,235 USD resistance level.

At the same time, today's XAUUSD technical analysis also suggests another market scenario, with prices dropping towards 4,110 USD and continuing their downward momentum without testing the resistance level.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,235 and 4,390

Key support levels: 4,110 and 4,055





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below the 4,110 support level would confirm the continuation of the downtrend and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 4,180

Entry level: 4,110

Take profit: 4,055

Stop loss: 4,135

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 1 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario is weaker PCE or NFP data, which could reduce expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, trigger a decline in yields, and support gold. A new escalation between the US and Iran could provide an additional upside factor for XAUUSD.

Summary

Gold remains under pressure from US economic data and Federal Reserve signals. At the same time, XAUUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards the 4,235 USD level before the decline resumes.

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