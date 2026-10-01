Gold (XAUUSD) is holding near 4,176 after attempting to recover from the 4,110 support level. Softer US inflation is reducing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, but high oil prices and Treasury yields continue to weigh on gold. The current price is 4,176 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 1 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

August PCE came in softer than expected: the headline index rose by 0.3% month-on-month, the core index by 0.2%, and annual inflation stood at 3.4%

The probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October fell towards 38% after the data

XAUUSD forecast for 1 October 2026: 4,100 and 4,044

Fundamental analysis

Gold (XAUUSD) remains under pressure despite softer-than-expected US inflation data. The August PCE index rose by 0.3% month-on-month versus a forecast of 0.4%, while the core measure increased by 0.2% versus 0.3% expected, and the annual headline inflation rate came in at 3.4%. These figures significantly reduced the urgency of another Federal Reserve rate hike.

Following the release, the market cut the probability of an October rate hike to around 37–38% from 51% previously. This provides some support for gold, as a softer rate path reduces the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset.

However, the effect of the weaker PCE data is currently being offset by high oil prices and rising US Treasury yields. The yield on 10-year Treasuries has climbed to around 5.3%, reaching its highest level in more than two decades, which remains a significant negative factor for XAUUSD.

The geopolitical backdrop also remains uncertain. Contacts between the US and Iran continue through intermediaries, but the sides have not yet moved closer to a sustainable agreement on ending the conflict and restoring normal flows through the Strait of Hormuz. This is supporting oil prices and keeping inflation risks elevated.

The outlook for Gold (XAUUSD) is moderately negative.

Technical outlook

On the H4 timeframe, XAUUSD remains within a pronounced bearish structure after a sharp decline from the 4,300.00 area. The price tested the key 4,110 support level and rebounded above 4,170.00, but it remains below the middle Bollinger Band and well below the main local resistance levels.

MACD remains well below the zero line, although the indicator line has moved above the signal line, indicating that bearish momentum has weakened after the recent sell-off. The Stochastic Oscillator is near oversold territory. This leaves room for an additional technical rebound but does not yet change the broader downtrend.

The key support level remains 4,110. A breakout below it would confirm a continuation of the decline and open the way towards the 4,044.00 area. To weaken the current bearish structure, the price needs to consolidate above 4,220.20, after which the next target would be 4,260.00.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,220.20 and 4,260.00

Key support levels: 4,110.00 and 4,044.00





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation of XAUUSD below the 4,110 support level would confirm that the current rebound is corrective and create conditions for a continuation of the downward move.

Current price: 4,176.87

Entry level: 4,108.00

Take Profit: 4,044.00

Stop Loss: 4,140.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 2 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario remains a further reduction in expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes following the softer PCE data. Lower Treasury yields could strengthen gold's recovery, especially given the technically oversold conditions. A return above 4,220.20 would weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a move towards 4,260.00.

Summary

XAUUSD is rebounding from support after a sharp decline but remains broadly bearish. Today's Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 1 October 2026 does not rule out another test of 4,110 followed by a decline towards 4,044.

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