Gold (XAUUSD) is holding near 4,176 after attempting to recover from the 4,110 support level. Softer US inflation is reducing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, but high oil prices and Treasury yields continue to weigh on gold. The current price is 4,176 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 1 October 2026.
Gold (XAUUSD) remains under pressure despite softer-than-expected US inflation data. The August PCE index rose by 0.3% month-on-month versus a forecast of 0.4%, while the core measure increased by 0.2% versus 0.3% expected, and the annual headline inflation rate came in at 3.4%. These figures significantly reduced the urgency of another Federal Reserve rate hike.
Following the release, the market cut the probability of an October rate hike to around 37–38% from 51% previously. This provides some support for gold, as a softer rate path reduces the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset.
However, the effect of the weaker PCE data is currently being offset by high oil prices and rising US Treasury yields. The yield on 10-year Treasuries has climbed to around 5.3%, reaching its highest level in more than two decades, which remains a significant negative factor for XAUUSD.
The geopolitical backdrop also remains uncertain. Contacts between the US and Iran continue through intermediaries, but the sides have not yet moved closer to a sustainable agreement on ending the conflict and restoring normal flows through the Strait of Hormuz. This is supporting oil prices and keeping inflation risks elevated.
The outlook for Gold (XAUUSD) is moderately negative.
On the H4 timeframe, XAUUSD remains within a pronounced bearish structure after a sharp decline from the 4,300.00 area. The price tested the key 4,110 support level and rebounded above 4,170.00, but it remains below the middle Bollinger Band and well below the main local resistance levels.
MACD remains well below the zero line, although the indicator line has moved above the signal line, indicating that bearish momentum has weakened after the recent sell-off. The Stochastic Oscillator is near oversold territory. This leaves room for an additional technical rebound but does not yet change the broader downtrend.
The key support level remains 4,110. A breakout below it would confirm a continuation of the decline and open the way towards the 4,044.00 area. To weaken the current bearish structure, the price needs to consolidate above 4,220.20, after which the next target would be 4,260.00.
Trading scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation of XAUUSD below the 4,110 support level would confirm that the current rebound is corrective and create conditions for a continuation of the downward move.
The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 2 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario remains a further reduction in expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes following the softer PCE data. Lower Treasury yields could strengthen gold's recovery, especially given the technically oversold conditions. A return above 4,220.20 would weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a move towards 4,260.00.
XAUUSD is rebounding from support after a sharp decline but remains broadly bearish. Today's Gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 1 October 2026 does not rule out another test of 4,110 followed by a decline towards 4,044.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.