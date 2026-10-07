XAUUSD prices are holding steady within a sideways range, currently trading at 4,133 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 7 October 2026.

XAUUSD forecast: key takeaways

Sellers are gearing up for a retest of the 4,115 USD support level

The market is awaiting the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting

XAUUSD forecast for 7 October 2026: 3,995

Fundamental analysis

XAUUSD quotes are declining, but gold is holding within a sideways range, while sellers are gearing up to retest the local support level at 4,115 USD. Pressure on the precious metal remains limited amid falling yields on 10-year US Treasuries and a weaker US Dollar Index, which support demand for gold and prevent bears from developing a deeper correction.

The market is focused on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, the release of which could increase XAUUSD volatility. Investors will look for further signals about the future path of interest rates. If the tone is less hawkish than expected, this could add to pressure on the US dollar and provide support for gold.

The situation in the oil market remains another factor. Brent is trading below 100 USD per barrel. Lower oil prices reduce inflation risks and at the same time weaken investors’ need for gold as a hedge against rising prices. However, for XAUUSD, the more significant factor at present is the impact of oil prices on expectations for Federal Reserve policy. A further easing of inflationary pressure could increase the likelihood of a more dovish stance from the regulator and limit gold’s downside potential.

Technical outlook

XAUUSD quotes remain below the EMA-66, indicating continued selling pressure. A rebound from the descending trendline provided an additional bearish signal. Today’s XAUUSD forecast suggests a continued decline towards 3,995 USD.

Technical indicators continue to give bearish signals. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached overbought territory and is forming a bearish crossover, indicating the likelihood of renewed downward momentum. A consolidation below 4,115 USD would further confirm the bearish scenario. A breakout below this level would signal a move outside the current sideways range and increase the probability of further downside.

An alternative scenario would come into play if prices break above the 4,205 USD resistance level and consolidate above this mark. In this case, quotes would move outside the descending channel, indicating increased buying pressure and creating conditions for an upward correction.

XAUUSD overview

Asset: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 4,175 and 4,205

Key support levels: 4,115 and 4,055





XAUUSD trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the sideways range, with prices consolidating below 4,115 USD, would signal increasing selling pressure and continued bearish momentum towards 3,995 USD.

Current price: 4,133

Entry level: 4,115

Take profit: 3,995

Stop loss: 4,128

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 8 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The release of the Fed minutes remains a key risk to the bearish XAUUSD scenario, particularly if the content proves less hawkish than the market expects. Further declines in US bond yields and a weakening US Dollar Index could provide additional support for XAUUSD prices.

Summary

The XAUUSD forecast for 7 October 2026 indicates continued downside momentum with a target at 3,995 USD; a consolidation below 4,115 USD would increase selling pressure and confirm a breakout from the sideways range.

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