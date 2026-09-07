Gold closed the first week of September near 4,470 USD per ounce as part of a recovery following the sharp correction from the August highs. Despite elevated volatility in recent sessions, the metal is still retaining a significant part of its summer gains.
In the new September week, XAUUSD performance will be particularly sensitive to new signals from the US and changes in interest rate expectations.
The fundamental backdrop for gold improved following a downward revision to Fed rate expectations. Christopher Waller said he would support keeping rates unchanged if price pressures continued to weaken. Following his comments, the likelihood of a September rate hike fell to around 50%, down from 63% a day earlier.
The reaction in the bond and currency markets was favourable for the precious metal: Treasury yields and the dollar declined noticeably. For gold, which pays no interest and is denominated in the US currency, this combination reduces the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
The geopolitical backdrop provides additional support. Oil ended last week with strong gains amid fighting in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. This supports demand for safe-haven assets while also keeping the risk of a renewed acceleration in inflation alive.
Therefore, the fundamental environment remains favourable for gold but contradictory: lower rate expectations directly support the metal, while high oil prices may complicate the Fed’s fight against inflation and maintain the likelihood of further policy tightening.
On the daily chart, the July–August rally significantly changed the market structure after the prolonged decline in spring and early summer. However, an attempt to consolidate around 4,700 failed, after which XAUUSD formed a sharp downward correction.
The nearest resistance level is located around 4,555, followed by the key 4,696–4,700 zone. A breakout above this area would open the door for a move towards the August highs and the upper Bollinger Band. The support level is located near 4,344, with the next downside targets at 4,240 and 4,136.
Prices have returned to the central part of Bollinger Bands after rebounding from the lower half of the range. MACD remains positive, but its dynamics show a loss of upward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator, by contrast, is forming a bullish crossover after recently leaving oversold territory.
As a result, the technical picture remains mixed: the medium-term recovery has not yet been broken, but buyers need to overcome 4,555 to regain the initiative.
After the sharp August move, gold is trading between the nearest technical boundaries, so entering within the current range carries increased risk. A clearer signal will emerge once prices break outside it.
A breakout above 4,555 would confirm a continued recovery and increase the likelihood of another move towards the key August resistance level.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 11 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
A consolidation below 4,344 would indicate that the recovery momentum has been exhausted and that the correction is extending.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 11 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
Gold begins the new week after partially recovering from local lows but remains below the area where the previous upward wave stalled in August. The market is in a transitional phase, awaiting new momentum.
A breakout above 4,555 would improve the technical outlook for XAUUSD and bring the 4,696 level back into focus. A breakout below the 4,344 mark would support a continued correction.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.