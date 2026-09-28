Gold enters the final days of September near 4,270 USD per ounce and is down more than 2% amid a stronger US dollar and a surge in US Treasury yields. XAUUSD has once again approached the important 4,235 support level after failing to extend its August recovery.
In the new week, the key question will be whether buyers can hold this area.
The fundamental backdrop remains unfavourable for gold. Strong US economic data and high oil prices have increased concerns about persistent inflation, supporting expectations of further Federal Reserve policy tightening.
Following the first rate hike in three years, the market estimates the probability of another Fed move in October at around 67%. Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index has risen to a near two-month high, adding further pressure on gold, which is denominated in the US currency.
Oil eased somewhat towards the end of the week following reports of a possible phased agreement between the US and Iran, which could lead to the restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and an easing of restrictions on Iranian ports. If this trend continues, some inflation risks could diminish.
For now, however, the combination of a strong dollar, high yields, and expectations of further rate hikes keeps the fundamental advantage with gold sellers.
On the daily chart, XAUUSD remains in a downward corrective structure after the August reversal from the 4,698 area. The subsequent pullback brought the price directly to horizontal support at 4,234.60, which has already held back sellers several times.
A break below 4,234.60 would open the way towards 4,168.60. Below this, the next major target remains around 4,040, where a prolonged base previously formed. The nearest resistance is around 4,367, followed by the middle Bollinger Band near 4,425. The key upper barrier remains at 4,698.
MACD is below zero and continues to decline, confirming deteriorating momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has fallen to around 18 points, with its fast line remaining below the signal line. Oversold conditions reduce the appeal of selling directly at the current price, so technically a confirmed break of support would provide a more reliable signal.
XAUUSD is trading directly above strong support at 4,235, so opening a short position before a break below this level carries the risk of a technical rebound.
Sell scenario
Consolidation below 4,235 would confirm a continuation of the downward structure and allow the market to target the next support area.
The trade idea is valid until 2 October 2026.
If gold holds above 4,235, the trade idea will not be activated.
Gold enters the new week under pressure from a strong US dollar and high yields, while simultaneously testing the important 4,235 support level. The gold (XAUUSD) forecast for 28 September–2 October suggests further declines if this level is broken, with the nearest target at 4,168.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.