BTCUSD is edging lower after failing to break above a key resistance level, coming under pressure from strong US employment data. The price currently stands at 79,492. For more details, see our analysis for 7 September 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

The main driver of pressure on Bitcoin was the strong official US labour market report

Institutional demand remains strong: US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net capital inflows of 986.9 million USD

BTCUSD forecast for 7 September 2026: 69,205

Fundamental analysis

BTCUSD is declining after buyers failed to break above the key resistance level at 81,920 USD. Pressure on the cryptocurrency intensified following the release of strong official US labour market data: a sharp increase in employment raised expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy, weighing on risk assets. According to the latest CME FedWatch data, the likelihood of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's September meeting has increased.

At the same time, fundamental support from institutional demand remains in place. In the trading week ending 4 September, US spot Bitcoin ETFs raised 986.9 million USD in net capital, marking a third consecutive week of positive inflows.

An incident involving the Liquid Network infrastructure added to short-term volatility. Around 4,000 BTC worth approximately 320 million USD were withdrawn from the network's federated wallet by hackers after a critical vulnerability was discovered. Liquid Network suspended new transactions as a precaution, while network representatives stated that the cryptographic key used to carry out the transactions had not been compromised.

Technical outlook

The Bitcoin price is hovering below the key resistance level. If buyers fail to gain a foothold above this mark in the near term, the risk of a Double Top reversal pattern forming will increase. The BTCUSD forecast suggests a continued downward move towards 69,205 USD.

The technical picture remains bearish. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached overbought territory, indicating that the current upward correction may be nearing completion. A decisive breakout and consolidation below the 76,450 USD support level would provide an additional signal in favour of continued downside.

At the same time, an alternative scenario remains possible. A breakout above the key resistance level at 81,920 USD and consolidation above it would signal easing selling pressure and increase the likelihood of continued upward movement.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: Bearish

Key resistance levels: 81,920 and 84,365

Key support levels: 76,450 and 72,650





Bitcoin trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the Double Top reversal pattern, followed by consolidation below 76,450 USD, would increase bearish pressure and indicate movement towards the pattern’s downside targets.

Current price: 79,492

Entry level: 76,450

Take profit: 69,205

Stop loss: 79,660

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 11 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the downside scenario is the continued inflow of institutional capital into spot ETFs, confirming aggressive buying on dips by major market participants.

Summary

The current decline in BTCUSD from the 81,920 USD resistance level is driven by strong US employment data, which strengthened hawkish expectations for the Federal Reserve and triggered an outflow of liquidity from risk assets. Nevertheless, a deeper decline is being contained by strong institutional support in the form of 986.9 million USD in inflows into spot ETFs, which have remained positive for a third consecutive week.

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