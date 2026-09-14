BTCUSD is under pressure amid growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, with the price currently hovering at 77,842. Discover more in our analysis for 14 September 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

The likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike has risen to 86%

Investors are reducing positions in risk assets amid changing expectations for US monetary policy

BTCUSD forecast for 14 September 2026: 73,825

Fundamental analysis

The BTCUSD price is recovering after testing the key support level at 76,505 USD, although selling pressure persists. The main negative factor for the cryptocurrency market remains the shift in expectations regarding Federal Reserve monetary policy following the release of fresh US inflation data. Amid robust macroeconomic data, investors reduced their positions in risk assets, while the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike at the meeting starting tomorrow rose to 86%, according to CME FedWatch.

Additional pressure on Bitcoin comes from outflows from US spot ETFs. From 8 to 11 September, the funds recorded combined net outflows of around 462.6 million USD, marking a notable reversal following strong inflows earlier in the month. The largest outflow occurred on 10 September, when investors withdrew around 282.6 million USD from ETFs.

Despite the persistently negative macroeconomic backdrop, major market participants are taking advantage of the decline to accumulate Bitcoin. The 76,505 USD level remains a significant support zone, where increased demand from large addresses is observed. At the same time, Bitcoin's share of the cryptocurrency market remains high at around 58.9%, indicating continued investor interest in the leading cryptocurrency amid elevated market volatility.

Technical outlook

The Bitcoin price is correcting within a descending channel. Despite the price recovery, selling pressure persists. The BTCUSD forecast suggests a further decline towards the 73,825 USD target.

The technical picture remains bearish. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached overbought territory, indicating that the current upward correction may be nearing completion and downward momentum could resume. A decisive breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending correction channel at 76,860 USD would provide an additional signal in favour of a further decline.

At the same time, an alternative scenario remains possible. A breakout and consolidation above the 78,665 USD resistance level would signal waning selling pressure and increase the likelihood of the upward correction continuing.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 78,665 and 78,650

Key support levels: 76,860 and 76,505





Bitcoin trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending correction channel, followed by price consolidation below 76,860 USD, would increase bearish pressure and create conditions for opening short positions in BTCUSD.

Current price: 77,842

Entry level: 76,860

Stop loss: 78,205

Take profit: 73,825

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish BTCUSD scenario is a breakout above the 78,665 USD resistance level, followed by price consolidation above it, which would weaken sellers' positions and strengthen the upward correction.

Summary

The medium-term potential for a BTCUSD recovery from the 76,505 USD support level remains under strong pressure due to recorded outflows from US spot ETFs.

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