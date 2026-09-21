BTCUSD recovered from the decline that followed the Federal Reserve's rate hike. The current price is 81,550. Find out more in our analysis for 21 September 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

The probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in October rose to 50%

Investors are reducing positions in risk assets due to changing expectations for US monetary policy

BTCUSD forecast for 21 September 2026: 85,950

Fundamental analysis

The fundamental backdrop for Bitcoin remains mixed, but in the short term pressure from US monetary policy has increased noticeably. BTCUSD is trading around 79,000–80,000 USD after a strong rise in August. Despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, Bitcoin has so far retained most of its August momentum: as of 18 September, the decline since the start of the month was only around 1.5%, while BTC had gained approximately 32% over the quarter. This shows that demand for Bitcoin remains relatively resilient even against an unfavourable external backdrop.

The main negative factor has been Federal Reserve policy. On 16 September, the Federal Reserve raised the rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75–4.00%, the first increase in more than three years. In addition, most FOMC members allow for one more rate hike before the end of 2026. At the same time, the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds is around 5%. For Bitcoin, this is an unfavourable combination: high risk-free yields increase the attractiveness of bonds.

However, institutional flows are providing a more positive signal. In the week ending 18 September, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a small net inflow of around 6.2 million USD, with inflows on Friday alone reaching approximately 433 million USD. Thus, after strong outflows, investors have once again begun to increase positions selectively. This cannot yet be regarded as a sustained new wave of institutional demand, but the recovery in flows itself is supporting the market.

Technical outlook

BTCUSD is trading in an uptrend. The price is testing the resistance level at 81,885 USD. Support has formed at 74,890 USD. The price has been trading within this range since the end of August this year. Large market participants are likely accumulating positions, and the price may be preparing for a new bullish impulse. In this case, the price could reach 85,950.0.

At the same time, the probability of an alternative scenario remains. A breakout below the 74,890 USD support level, followed by consolidation below it, would signal stronger selling pressure and increase the probability of a continued downward correction.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: D1

Trend: bullish

Key resistance level: 81,885

Key support level: 74,890





Bitcoin trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level, followed by consolidation above 81,885 USD, would strengthen bullish pressure and create conditions for opening long positions in BTCUSD.

Current price: 81,550

Entry level: 81,955

Stop Loss: 81,455

Take Profit: 85,950

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:8

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 22 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks for BTCUSD are linked to the Federal Reserve maintaining tight monetary policy, a further rise in US bond yields, and a stronger dollar, which could reduce demand for risk assets and limit capital inflows into Bitcoin. Deteriorating global liquidity could create additional pressure.

Summary

In the short term, BTCUSD is in a consolidation phase, while the fundamental backdrop is more likely to restrain growth. The Federal Reserve's rate hike, 10-year Treasury yields near 5%, a strong dollar, and persistent regulatory uncertainty in the US limit the scope for a rapid continuation of the rally.

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