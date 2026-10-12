Bitcoin is strengthening ahead of US inflation data, with the price currently hovering around 83,555. Discover more in our analysis for 12 October 2026.

BTCUSD forecast: key takeaways

Investors are awaiting the release of the US Consumer Price Index on 14 October

On 5 October, the CFTC proposed establishing a federal oversight framework for cryptocurrency trading platforms

BTCUSD forecast for 12 October 2026: 85,300

Fundamental analysis

Bitcoin is trading around 83,555 USD today, forming a correction after its rise. Buyers retain the upper hand, while the market awaits US inflation data.

The Federal Reserve remains a key factor for Bitcoin. Investors are awaiting the release of the US Consumer Price Index on 14 October. An acceleration in inflation could reinforce expectations of further interest rate hikes and reduce the appeal of risk assets, including BTC. The market currently estimates the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in October at around 81%.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East and attacks on energy infrastructure are making investors more cautious. Although Bitcoin is sometimes regarded as an alternative to traditional financial assets, it is also vulnerable to sell-offs during periods of market stress.

On 5 October, the CFTC proposed establishing a federal oversight framework for cryptocurrency platforms offering margin trading. More consistent rules could potentially simplify operations for regulated market participants, but the proposal does not yet mean that new regulations have been formally adopted.

Earlier, US spot Bitcoin ETFs ended a nine-day streak of inflows totalling around 3 billion USD, as investors withdrew approximately 149 million USD in a single day. This shows that institutional demand can change rapidly in response to macroeconomic expectations.

Potentially broader institutional access and the development of regulation support Bitcoin's long-term prospects. However, a strong dollar, uncertainty surrounding interest rates and fluctuating ETF flows could limit demand in the short term.

Technical outlook

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the price has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, it could continue its upward wave as the signal plays out, with the upside target at the 85,300 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for further gains.

However, the BTCUSD forecast for 12 October 2026 also suggests another possible scenario. The price could form a corrective wave and test the 83,300 support level before rebounding and resuming the uptrend.

BTCUSD overview

Asset: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 84,300 and 85,300

Key support level: 83,300





Bitcoin trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level, followed by consolidation above 84,300 USD, would increase buying pressure and create conditions for opening long positions in BTCUSD.

Current price: 83,555

Entry level: 84,300

Stop loss: 84,000

Take profit: 85,300

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 17 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk factors for BTCUSD include persistently high volatility in the cryptocurrency market, possible further tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve, rising US government bond yields, and a stronger dollar. A reduction in capital inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, or a shift towards sustained net outflows, could add to pressure on prices.

Summary

Potentially broader institutional access and the development of regulation support Bitcoin's long-term prospects. Today's BTCUSD technical analysis suggests that Bitcoin could rise towards 85,300 following a correction.

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