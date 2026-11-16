The cryptocurrency market outlook for the week of 16–20 November covers BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD, including key levels, events, and trading scenarios. Market sentiment has deteriorated noticeably. Bitcoin has fallen below 65,000 USD, while outflows from cryptocurrency investment products have intensified pressure on digital assets. Meanwhile, institutional infrastructure continues to develop: new asset tokenisation projects are emerging, and blockchain adoption in the financial sector is expanding. The picture is therefore mixed: fundamental cryptocurrency adoption is progressing, but short-term investment demand remains weak.

Key levels for the week

Instrument Weekly forecast Support Resistance Scenario BTCUSD −5.0% 62,490 66,700 Sell from 62,490 ETHUSD −8.0% 1,730 1,840 Sell from 1,730 XRPUSD 7.0% 1.1175 1.2630 Sell from 1.1450 SOLUSD −5.6% 85.30 98.50 Sell from 88.80 DOGEUSD −7.2% 0.0701 0.0771 Sell from 0.0708

Events that can move crypto this week

Date Event Instruments affected 16 November 2026 Speeches by Federal Reserve officials, including Michael Barr and Kevin Warsh BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD 18 November 2026 NVIDIA’s Q3 financial results BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD 18 November 2026 Release of the minutes of the October FOMC meeting BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD 19 November 2026 US initial jobless claims BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD 20 November 2026 University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD

Crypto market fundamentals

Bitcoin lost around 14% over the week, falling from the 75,700 area to below 65,000 USD. The main triggers for the decline were rising US inflation, heightened expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes, and sustained outflows from spot ETFs. Total net outflows from Bitcoin funds in 2026 exceeded 1.5 billion USD. As institutional investors reduce their positions, the BTCUSD recovery may remain fragile. Slowing inflation and a return of capital inflows into ETFs could improve the situation.

The fundamental backdrop for Ethereum remains negative amid declining DeFi activity and technological competition. Ethereum faces twofold pressure: the fall in ETH's value is accompanied by a reduction in capital locked in DeFi. Over the week, total DeFi TVL fell by approximately 11.9%, while Ethereum's figure declined by around 12.2%. The revised development timetable for the Glamsterdam upgrade and developers' increasing focus on the network's quantum resistance are adding uncertainty. Reduced capital in DeFi and upgrade delays are weakening ETHUSD's short-term fundamentals. A return of liquidity and increased activity in on-chain applications could provide support.

Ripple continues to expand institutional adoption of the XRP Ledger. An important development for Ripple has been the expansion of its collaboration with BNY: the bank supports institutional custody of XRP and the RLUSD stablecoin. In parallel, Ripple and C2FO are developing trade receivables financing using XRPL and RLUSD. However, these services are still under development rather than being fully deployed on a mass scale. Over time, the expansion of Ripple's partnerships with financial institutions strengthens the project's fundamental foundations. A sustained XRPUSD recovery, however, will require a return of market liquidity and genuine investment demand.

A significant development for Solana is the announcement by US securities depository and clearing organisation DTCC of plans to integrate its securities tokenisation infrastructure with the Solana blockchain. The launch is expected in the second half of 2027. This would enable the network to be used for tokenised equities, ETFs, and US Treasury bonds. However, the positive news has not yet halted SOLUSD's decline: amid the broader cryptocurrency sell-off, SOL fell towards 70.70 USD. Institutional interest in Solana's infrastructure is growing, but this does not necessarily translate into an immediate increase in demand for the token itself.

Dogecoin is under pressure as interest in memecoins wanes. According to market reviews, open interest in DOGE futures fell by 7.3% in a day, with the price declining by 3.4%. This points to reduced speculative activity. The absence of fresh inflows into US DOGE ETFs for several weeks has been another negative factor. Meanwhile, the project's ecosystem is seeking to broaden its functionality. DogeOS has launched a public testnet designed to support trading, lending, and stablecoin applications built on Dogecoin. For now, the network uses a restricted security governance model, and no date has been announced for a full mainnet launch. In the near term, DogeOS development could gradually broaden Dogecoin's practical use cases. However, the absence of sustained institutional demand and declining speculative activity currently leave DOGEUSD particularly vulnerable to market-wide sell-offs.

Bitcoin price forecast: BTCUSD

Bitcoin began the trading week by extending a corrective wave following last week's sharp decline. After rebounding from the 62,490 support level, the price tested resistance at 65,390. At this stage, the correction may end, allowing the price to resume its decline within the downtrend. The first downside target is the 62,490 support level; a breakout below this mark would open the way for a further decline, with the next target at 60,400 USD.

The main scenario envisages a breakout below the 62,490 support level and a continued decline towards 60,400. However, before the downtrend resumes, the price may stage a deeper correction and test resistance around 66,700.





BTCUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario BTCUSD SELL Current price 64,325 Entry level 62,490 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:8.36 Stop loss 62,740 Take profit 60,400

Ethereum price forecast: ETHUSD

On the H4 chart, ETHUSD is forming a correction following last week's decline. After rebounding from support at 1,730, the price tested resistance at 1,840 and began to decline gradually. At this stage, sellers may regain the initiative and trigger a further fall. The first target is support around 1,730. A break below this level would signal an opportunity to open short positions and the start of a new upward wave.

The main scenario envisages a break below support at 1,730 and a continued decline towards 1,600.





ETHUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario ETHUSD SELL Current price 1,808 Entry level 1,730 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.25 Stop loss 1,770 Take profit 1,600

XRP price forecast: XRPUSD

On the H4 chart, XRPUSD is completing a correction following a rebound from the 0.9035 support level. The price tested resistance at 0.9800 in an attempt to break above it, but buyers lacked sufficient strength. At this stage, the price has every chance of continuing its downtrend. A breakout below the 0.9035 support level would signal a further decline, with the first downside target at the 0.8511 support level.

The main scenario envisages a breakout below support at 0.9035 and a continued decline towards 0.8511.





XRPUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario XRPUSD SELL Current price 0.9528 Entry level 0.9035 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:10.48 Stop loss 0.9085 Take profit 0.8511

Solana price forecast: SOLUSD

On the H4 chart, SOLUSD continues to correct following last week's decline. After rebounding from support, the price may reach resistance at 75.85. A subsequent rebound from this level could set the stage for the downtrend to resume.

The main scenario envisages a rebound from the resistance level after the correction ends, followed by a continuation of the downtrend. The first downside target is the 67.59 support level.





SOLUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario SOLUSD SELL Current price 71.55 Entry level 75.85 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:13.77 Stop loss 76.45 Take profit 67.59

Dogecoin price forecast: DOGEUSD

On the H4 chart, DOGEUSD is forming a corrective wave following a decline. After rebounding from the 0.0560 support level, the price may test resistance at 0.0630 as part of the correction and then break through it to continue the downtrend. The first target is the 0.0560 resistance level.

The main DOGEUSD scenario suggests selling after the pullback is complete and testing the 0.0603 level.





DOGEUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario DOGEUSD SELL Current price 0.0589 Entry level 0.0630 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.33 Stop loss 0.0660 Take profit 0.0560

Risk factors

The main risk factors for the cryptocurrency market during the week of 16–20 November remain US economic data, uncertainty surrounding future Federal Reserve policy, and unstable institutional flows. Growing expectations of US interest rate hikes will put additional pressure on BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and major altcoins.

The consequences of the large-scale Binance hack remain a separate source of uncertainty. New reports about the investigation, movements of stolen assets, or changes in customer flows could trigger further volatility. Meanwhile, renewed confidence in the exchange would ease investors' concerns and provide some support for the cryptocurrency market.

Summary and what to watch this week

The cryptocurrency market outlook for 16–20 November suggests that predominantly bearish sentiment will persist. Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin remain under selling pressure, while technical indicators do not yet confirm a sustained reversal. Sell scenarios on breakouts below the nearest support levels remain the priority.

Investors will focus on US employment and manufacturing data. The publication of the FOMC meeting minutes could be the main catalyst for cryptocurrencies. Strong readings would support the dollar and increase pressure on digital assets, while slowing inflation could trigger a technical market recovery.

Capital flows into cryptocurrency ETFs and developments surrounding Binance should also be monitored.

Editors’ picks

EURUSD forecast 2026–2027: technical analysis, price levels & predictions The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.

Gold (XAUUSD) forecast 2026: technical analysis, price levels & predictions Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Open Account