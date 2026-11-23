The cryptocurrency market outlook for the week of 23–29 November 2026 covers BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD, including key levels, events, and trading scenarios. The market continues to face heavy selling pressure. Bitcoin fell below 56,000 USD, reaching two-year lows, while substantial capital outflows from cryptocurrency ETFs and liquidations of leveraged positions intensified the decline in digital assets. Expectations of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening and waning investor interest in risky assets are adding to the pressure. In the coming week, the focus will be on US PCE inflation and GDP data. Meanwhile, the long-term development of cryptocurrency infrastructure continues, but the market's short-term outlook remains uncertain amid weak investment demand and high volatility.

Key levels for the week

Instrument Weekly forecast Support Resistance Scenario BTCUSD −10.1% 57,510 65,580 Sell from 57,410 ETHUSD −12.7% 1,580 1,870 Sell from 1,570 XRPUSD −5.22% 0.8985 1.3410 Sell from 0.9480 SOLUSD −20.4% 68.75 85.65 Sell from 68.65 DOGEUSD −19.2% 0.0525 0.0605 Sell from 0.0520

Events that can move crypto this week

Date Event Instruments affected 23 November 2026 Release of preliminary US Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMI) BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD 24 November 2026 Release of the US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD 25 November 2026 Release of the US PCE price index and core PCE BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD 25 November 2026 Release of the second estimate of US Q3 GDP BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD 27 November 2026 Monthly expiry of Bitcoin and Ethereum options BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD

Crypto market fundamentals

Bitcoin remains under pressure amid a broad sell-off in risky assets. Over the past week, BTC lost more than 10%, falling to a two-year low around 55,250 USD on 21 November before recovering above 60,000 USD. The decline was primarily driven by rising US bond yields, concerns about the outlook for the technology sector, and continued capital outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs. Combined outflows from US BTC and ETH ETFs reached approximately 1.47 billion USD over the trading week. In the coming week, investors will focus on the release of the PCE price index and US GDP figures. Weaker inflation could support expectations of Federal Reserve policy easing and a recovery in BTCUSD. However, continued institutional capital outflows and high volatility limit the potential for sustained growth.

Ethereum remains on a negative trajectory amid declining cryptocurrency market liquidity and reduced activity in decentralised finance. As of 21 November, ETH was trading around 1,680 USD, having lost nearly 12% over seven days. Continued withdrawals from US Ethereum ETFs are adding pressure, with total outflows since the beginning of November approaching 1 billion USD. Meanwhile, Ethereum developers have confirmed that the expected timetable for the Glamsterdam upgrade has been postponed to 2027. If the current technical specifications are retained, the launch may take place no earlier than mid-January, while additional changes could lead to a longer delay. The upgrade aims to improve the network's scalability, so its postponement weighs on near-term technological expectations. In the coming week, ETHUSD's outlook will depend primarily on Bitcoin's performance, a recovery in ETF demand, and overall market liquidity. Renewed institutional inflows could support prices, but the fundamental conditions for a sustained recovery remain weak.

XRP continues to decline alongside the broader cryptocurrency market despite Ripple's expanding institutional partnerships. As of 21 November, XRP was trading around 0.93 USD, down approximately 6% over the week. An additional negative factor was an outflow of around 5 million USD from US XRP ETFs on 20 November. Nevertheless, the fundamental development of the XRP Ledger continues. Through its expanded collaboration with BNY, financial institutions gain access to institutional custody of XRP and the RLUSD stablecoin. In parallel, Ripple, BNY, and C2FO are exploring blockchain applications for the tokenisation of trade receivables and working capital financing. However, these initiatives do not yet guarantee a direct increase in demand for the XRP token. In the coming week, XRPUSD's outlook will be determined by the cryptocurrency market's condition, investment flows, and investors' appetite for risk. A sustained recovery will require improved market liquidity.

Solana is under pressure from weakening investment demand and declining activity in decentralised finance. As of 21 November, SOL was trading around 70 USD, having lost approximately 8.5% over the week. An additional negative signal was an outflow of around 5.9 million USD from US Solana ETFs on 20 November. Meanwhile, institutional interest in tokenising financial assets supports the blockchain's long-term outlook. US depository and clearing organisation DTCC has confirmed plans to connect its securities tokenisation infrastructure to Solana in the second half of 2027. This creates opportunities for broader use of the network in traditional financial markets but does not yet generate an immediate increase in demand for SOL. In the coming week, SOLUSD's performance will depend on a recovery in overall market liquidity, ETF inflows, and investors' risk appetite. Despite the positive long-term outlook, the short-term fundamental backdrop remains predominantly negative.

Dogecoin remains among the most vulnerable assets as investors lose interest in speculative cryptocurrencies. As of 21 November, DOGE was trading around 0.055 USD, having lost roughly 12.5% over the week. Weakness in the memecoin market is accompanied by declining futures open interest and a lack of sustained inflows into US Dogecoin ETFs. Over the past 30 trading days, combined net outflows from these funds amounted to approximately 0.95 million USD. Meanwhile, developers continue to expand the Dogecoin ecosystem's capabilities. The DogeOS project is developing a public testnet for trading, lending, and stablecoin applications. However, no specific date has been set for the full mainnet launch, and practical demand for the new services remains uncertain. In the coming week, DOGEUSD will be particularly sensitive to Bitcoin's performance and shifts in market sentiment. Without new positive catalysts, the likelihood of continued selling pressure remains elevated.

Bitcoin price forecast: BTCUSD

On the D1 chart, a resistance level has formed at 65,580, while a support level is located at 57,510. The overall trend remains bearish, with a target at 51,610.

A breakout above resistance would signal a reversal to an uptrend. The upside target could be 72,630.





BTCUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario BTCUSD SELL Current price 61,330 Entry level 57,410 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:5.8 Stop loss 58,410 Take profit 51,610

Ethereum price forecast: ETHUSD

On the ETHUSD D1 chart, resistance has formed at 1,870, while support lies at 1,580. The overall trend remains bearish, so the price is highly likely to break below the support level, targeting 1,370.

A breakout above the resistance level would turn the trend bullish, with prices potentially reaching 2,170.





ETHUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario ETHUSD SELL Current price 1,723 Entry level 1,570 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4 Stop loss 1,620 Take profit 1,370

XRP price forecast: XRPUSD

The XRPUSD daily chart shows a decline followed by consolidation. The decline is highly likely to continue. A resistance level has formed at 1.3410, while support lies at 0.8985. The downside target is 0.7460.

The price may form a corrective wave and break above the 1.3410 resistance level. In that case, the overall trend would turn bullish.





XRPUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario XRPUSD SELL Current price 0.9398 Entry level 0.8975 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 0.9480 Take profit 0.7460

Solana price forecast: SOLUSD

On the SOLUSD D1 chart, resistance has formed at 85.65, while support is located at 68.75. The overall trend remains bearish, targeting 54.65.

A breakout above the resistance level would turn the trend bullish, with a potential upside target at 98.00.





SOLUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario SOLUSD SELL Current price 71.99 Entry level 68.65 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 73.65 Take profit 54.65

Dogecoin price forecast: DOGEUSD

On the DOGEUSD D1 chart, resistance has formed at 0.0605, while support is at 0.0525. The overall trend remains bearish, with the downside target at 0.0420.

A breakout above the resistance level would turn the trend bullish. In that case, the upside target could be 0.0685.





DOGEUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario DOGEUSD SELL Current price 0.0556 Entry level 0.0520 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.33 Stop loss 0.0660 Take profit 0.0420

Risk factors

The main risks facing the cryptocurrency market remain the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening, capital outflows from spot ETFs, and declining institutional demand. Additional pressure comes from reduced DeFi activity, delays to technological upgrades, and regulatory uncertainty. Falling liquidity, widespread position liquidations, and waning speculative interest increase the likelihood of further declines in BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD.

Summary and what to watch this week

The cryptocurrency market's fundamental backdrop remains predominantly negative amid the Federal Reserve's restrictive policy, ETF capital outflows, and waning investor interest in risky assets. Despite ongoing blockchain infrastructure development and broader institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, the likelihood of further declines in BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, SOLUSD, and DOGEUSD remains high in the short term. A sustained recovery could emerge if monetary policy expectations ease and capital inflows resume.

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