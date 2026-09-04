DOGEUSD has entered a correction phase after a sharp rise in the previous session, holding its ground amid whale activity. The price currently stands at 0.08781. Discover more in our analysis for 4 September 2026.
DOGEUSD is correcting after a sharp rise in the previous session. Prices were bolstered by softer expectations regarding future Federal Reserve policy following comments from Christopher Waller. He said interest rates could remain at their current level in September if inflation continues to slow. Against this backdrop, markets lowered the estimated probability of a rate hike at the next meeting to around 50% from 63% a day earlier, triggering a strong increase in demand for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
Dogecoin received additional support from activity among large holders. According to CoinMarketCap, whales purchased around 2.17 billion DOGE, while the number of active addresses increased by approximately 35%. At the same time, institutional demand remains mixed. On 2 September, US spot Dogecoin ETFs recorded combined outflows of around 763 thousand USD, indicating a lack of sustained capital inflows through exchange-traded products.
Nevertheless, interest in DOGE remains, while a potential catalyst could be the launch of the Dogecoin-funded DOGE-1 satellite, currently scheduled for 14 September. If the launch date is confirmed, the event could attract additional attention to the asset from retail traders and strengthen bullish momentum in DOGEUSD.
The Dogecoin price is rising after rebounding from the local support level at 0.08650. Today’s Dogecoin forecast suggests the current correction may end, followed by renewed growth towards 0.09400.
The technical picture continues to favour the bullish scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached oversold territory and turned upwards, increasing the likelihood of renewed buying. A breakout above a local resistance level and consolidation above 0.08850 would provide an additional signal in favour of continued upside movement.
An alternative scenario would come into play if selling activity strengthens. For this scenario to materialise, the price would need to break below the lower boundary of the bullish channel and consolidate below 0.08650. In this case, the bullish scenario would be invalidated, and Dogecoin could continue to decline.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above a local resistance level, followed by consolidation above 0.08850, would create conditions for opening long positions, with a target at 0.09400.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel, followed by consolidation below 0.08650, would indicate bearish momentum targeting 0.08305.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 8 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the DOGEUSD upside scenario is the release of strong official US labour market data in today’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. If the data comes in better than expected, markets will immediately price in a hawkish Federal Reserve stance, leading to a rally in the US dollar and an outflow of liquidity from high-risk assets.
The current DOGEUSD correction remains local, as whale activity and an influx of retail investors amid rising active addresses provide strong support for the meme coin.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.