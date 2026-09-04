DOGEUSD has entered a correction phase after a sharp rise in the previous session, holding its ground amid whale activity. The price currently stands at 0.08781. Discover more in our analysis for 4 September 2026.

DOGEUSD forecast: key takeaways

Reduced hawkish Federal Reserve risks following dovish comments from Christopher Waller restored short-term support for prices

The number of active addresses on the network increased by approximately 35%

DOGEUSD forecast for 4 September 2026: 0.09400

Fundamental analysis

DOGEUSD is correcting after a sharp rise in the previous session. Prices were bolstered by softer expectations regarding future Federal Reserve policy following comments from Christopher Waller. He said interest rates could remain at their current level in September if inflation continues to slow. Against this backdrop, markets lowered the estimated probability of a rate hike at the next meeting to around 50% from 63% a day earlier, triggering a strong increase in demand for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin received additional support from activity among large holders. According to CoinMarketCap, whales purchased around 2.17 billion DOGE, while the number of active addresses increased by approximately 35%. At the same time, institutional demand remains mixed. On 2 September, US spot Dogecoin ETFs recorded combined outflows of around 763 thousand USD, indicating a lack of sustained capital inflows through exchange-traded products.

Nevertheless, interest in DOGE remains, while a potential catalyst could be the launch of the Dogecoin-funded DOGE-1 satellite, currently scheduled for 14 September. If the launch date is confirmed, the event could attract additional attention to the asset from retail traders and strengthen bullish momentum in DOGEUSD.

Technical outlook

The Dogecoin price is rising after rebounding from the local support level at 0.08650. Today’s Dogecoin forecast suggests the current correction may end, followed by renewed growth towards 0.09400.

The technical picture continues to favour the bullish scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator has reached oversold territory and turned upwards, increasing the likelihood of renewed buying. A breakout above a local resistance level and consolidation above 0.08850 would provide an additional signal in favour of continued upside movement.

An alternative scenario would come into play if selling activity strengthens. For this scenario to materialise, the price would need to break below the lower boundary of the bullish channel and consolidate below 0.08650. In this case, the bullish scenario would be invalidated, and Dogecoin could continue to decline.

DOGEUSD overview

Asset: DOGEUSD

Timeframe: M30 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 0.08850 and 0.08930

Key support levels: 0.08650 and 0.08440





Dogecoin trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above a local resistance level, followed by consolidation above 0.08850, would create conditions for opening long positions, with a target at 0.09400.

Current price: 0.08781

Entry price: 0.08950

Stop loss: 0.08850

Take profit: 0.09300

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel, followed by consolidation below 0.08650, would indicate bearish momentum targeting 0.08305.

Entry price: 0.08650

Stop loss: 0.08765

Take profit: 0.08305

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 8 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the DOGEUSD upside scenario is the release of strong official US labour market data in today’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. If the data comes in better than expected, markets will immediately price in a hawkish Federal Reserve stance, leading to a rally in the US dollar and an outflow of liquidity from high-risk assets.

Summary

The current DOGEUSD correction remains local, as whale activity and an influx of retail investors amid rising active addresses provide strong support for the meme coin.

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