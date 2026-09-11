DOGEUSD is declining following news of the closure of the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF, with the price currently at 0.0837. Discover more in our analysis for 11 September 2026.

DOGEUSD forecast: key takeaways

Bitwise Investment Advisers announced the closure and liquidation of the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF

Inflows of DOGE to large market participant addresses have increased

DOGEUSD forecast for 11 September 2026: 0.0780

Fundamental analysis

DOGEUSD has declined for the fourth consecutive trading session, with the price approaching a significant support level at 0.0810. The main negative factor for the market was Bitwise Investment Advisers’ announcement that it would close and liquidate the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF (BWOW). The fund’s last trading day will be 14 October 2026, after which it will be liquidated and investors will receive a cash payment based on net asset value. As of 8 September, BWOW held approximately 721.8 thousand USD in assets.

A positive factor for the Dogecoin ecosystem was the launch of DOGE on the Solana network via the Sunrise protocol. The integration expands the use cases for Dogecoin within Solana infrastructure and provides access to the network’s trading and DeFi applications.

At the same time, selling pressure is being partly offset by increased activity among large DOGE holders. According to some data, inflows of DOGE to large market participant addresses are increasing. This may indicate stronger accumulation by large investors and limit the potential for a further decline in prices.

Technical outlook

The Dogecoin price is declining within a descending channel, with sellers holding resistance at 0.0845, indicating persistent bearish pressure. Today’s Dogecoin price forecast suggests a further decline towards the 0.0780 target.

The technical picture remains bearish. The Stochastic Oscillator has approached the resistance line, indicating a possible resumption of the downward move. A breakout below the local support level and consolidation below 0.0825 would provide an additional bearish signal.

An alternative scenario would become relevant if buying activity intensifies. For this scenario to materialise, the price would need to break above the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidate above 0.0850. In this case, the bearish scenario would be invalidated, and Dogecoin could gain potential for further growth.

DOGEUSD overview

Asset: DOGEUSD

Timeframe: M30 (Intraday)

Trend: downward momentum

Key resistance levels: 0.0845 and 0.0865

Key support levels: 0.0825 and 0.0805





Dogecoin trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the key support level, followed by consolidation below 0.0825, would indicate increasing bearish pressure, a continued decline and downward momentum.

Current price: 0.0837

Entry price: 0.0825

Stop loss: 0.0835

Take profit: 0.0780

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 13 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks that could derail the scenario of a further decline in DOGE are inflows of coins to crypto whale addresses and their aggressive accumulation at current lows. In addition, the successful integration of Dogecoin into the Solana ecosystem via the Sunrise protocol could trigger a surge in demand from DeFi users and reverse the trend upwards.

Summary

Despite strong selling pressure following the closure of the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF, the 0.0810 support level is preventing a deeper sell-off. In the long term, the launch of DOGE within the Solana ecosystem and active accumulation by large market participants provide a solid foundation for a potential market recovery.

Open Account