Dogecoin's practical use is gradually increasing, which could support further growth in its price. The current price is 0.0952. Find out more in our analysis for 25 September 2026.

DOGEUSD forecast: key takeaways

House of Doge and MoonPay have enabled more than 6,000 merchants to accept Dogecoin

In September, Bitwise announced that it was closing its Dogecoin ETF

DOGEUSD forecast for 25 September 2026: 0.1000

Fundamental analysis

Today's fundamental analysis of DOGEUSD takes into account that Dogecoin is consolidating near 0.0952, forming a corrective wave after the previous rise.

House of Doge and MoonPay have added the ability for more than 6,000 merchants to accept Dogecoin. Their payment solution enables real-time business settlements. This moves DOGE further away from being merely a speculative coin and towards practical use.

In September, Bitwise announced that it was closing its Dogecoin ETF after around ten months of operation. The final trading day will be 14 October. This shows that demand for investment products linked to DOGE remains unstable.

House of Doge is developing more than just payments. The company is also involved in tokenising real-world assets and works with Paxos, Robinhood, Chainalysis, and other market participants. This makes Dogecoin's infrastructure more useful, although the actual contribution of such initiatives to demand for DOGE has yet to be confirmed by the data.

The DOGEUSD forecast for 25 September 2026 takes into account that the main support for the coin comes from growth in its real-world use through payments and the availability of an ETF in a regulated format. However, the closure of one fund shows that stable interest from institutional investors has yet to emerge. For DOGE to develop a truly solid foundation, expansion of the payment network needs to lead to greater real-world use of Dogecoin rather than merely fuelling speculation.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, DOGEUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price could continue the upward wave as the pattern signal plays out, with resistance around 0.1000 serving as the upside target. A breakout above this level would open the way for a continuation of the upward wave.

At the same time, today's DOGEUSD technical analysis also allows for another scenario. The price could form a correction and test support around 0.0915 before rebounding and resuming the uptrend.

DOGEUSD overview

Asset: DOGEUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 0.0965 and 0.1000

Key support levels: 0.0915 and 0.0847





Dogecoin trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above resistance, followed by consolidation above 0.0965, would indicate the development of an upward wave. The target in this case would be 0.1000.

Current price: 0.0952

Entry price: 0.0965

Stop Loss: 0.0950

Take Profit: 0.1000

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 30 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to further DOGEUSD gains remains buyers' inability to break above the 0.1000 resistance level and consolidate above it.

Summary

The development of payment infrastructure supports Dogecoin's long-term potential, but the closure of the Bitwise ETF highlights the instability of institutional demand. DOGE's future prospects will largely depend on whether growth in the coin's real-world use can translate into sustainable demand.

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