DOGEUSD is undergoing a correction amid waning investor interest, with the price currently at 0.0852. For more details see our analysis for 9 October 2026.

DOGEUSD forecast: key takeaways

Bitwise has decided to close its Dogecoin ETF, trading under the ticker BWOW

House of Doge and MoonPay say that more than 6,000 merchants already accept Dogecoin

DOGEUSD forecast for 9 October 2026: 0.0880 and 0.0820

Fundamental analysis

Today's DOGEUSD fundamental analysis takes into account that Dogecoin is consolidating around 0.0852, undergoing a correction following its decline.

Investor interest in DOGE is now noticeably fading: demand for exchange-traded products linked to the coin is weak, while risk appetite across the cryptocurrency market is declining. Nevertheless, the coin still has a chance to rise thanks to the development of its payment network and new initiatives within the ecosystem.

Bitwise has decided to close its Dogecoin ETF, trading under the ticker BWOW. Its final trading day is scheduled for 14 October. The fund's closure itself shows that demand for regulated products linked to DOGE remains too low.

Dogecoin fell alongside the broader cryptocurrency market this week. Rising oil prices, a stronger dollar and higher US Treasury yields added to the pressure. Together, these factors have made speculative assets less attractive to market participants.

The EVM-compatible public testnet of DogeOS is being developed as a platform for launching smart contracts and DeFi services on the Dogecoin network. If the project attracts developers and users, DOGE could expand beyond ordinary payments and gain wider applications.

House of Doge and MoonPay say that more than 6,000 merchants already accept Dogecoin and are also promoting the ÐOGE Pay payment solution. However, for this to have a significant impact on Dogecoin's price, genuine transaction volumes and sustained use of DOGE in everyday payments are required.

The fundamental backdrop for DOGEUSD is moderately negative. The closure of the Bitwise fund points to weak institutional investor interest, while macroeconomic uncertainty is preventing demand for meme coins from growing. DogeOS and the expansion of the payment network could support Dogecoin in the future, but it remains unclear how strongly they will affect demand.

Technical outlook

On the DOGEUSD H4 chart, the price has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and may continue a corrective wave as this signal plays out, with the pullback target at the 0.0880 resistance level. A rebound downwards from this level would open the way for the downtrend to continue.

However, today's DOGEUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario. Quotes could continue to fall and test the 0.0820 support level. A subsequent breakout below this mark could extend the downward move.

DOGEUSD overview

Asset: DOGEUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 0.0880 and 0.0911

Key support levels: 0.0820 and 0.0790





Dogecoin trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Sell Limit)

A rebound downwards from the 0.0880 resistance level would indicate a continued downtrend and signal an opportunity to open short positions, with the downside target at 0.0790.

Current price: 0.0852

Entry price: 0.0880

Stop loss: 0.0910

Take profit: 0.0790

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The key risk factor for DOGEUSD remains its heavy dependence on overall cryptocurrency market conditions. If BTC rises, pressure on Dogecoin could ease. Another risk relates to US government bond yields: a decline in yields could provide support for the cryptocurrency.

Summary

The closure of the Bitwise fund points to weak institutional investor interest, while macroeconomic uncertainty is preventing demand for meme coins from growing. Against this backdrop, today's DOGEUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 0.0880 before a decline.

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