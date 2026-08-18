A record share of Ethereum has been locked on the network, which in turn is supporting ETHUSD prices as they test the 1,900.00 level. Find out more in our analysis for 18 August 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

July was a record month for spot Ethereum ETFs

A record share of the Ethereum supply is locked on the network – around 34% of ETH

Federal Reserve policy remains important for ETH

ETHUSD forecast for 18 August 2026: 1,930.00 or 1,880.00

Fundamental analysis

The Ethereum price forecast for today takes into account that Ethereum is trading around 1,900.00 USD and forming an upward wave.

July was a record month for spot Ethereum ETFs, which attracted around 365 million USD in net inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs received approximately 205 million USD. This points to a gradual shift in how major investors view ETH: it is increasingly being seen not only as a cryptoasset, but also as infrastructure for financial settlements.

A record share of the Ethereum supply is locked on the network – around 34% of ETH, or more than 41 million coins. The growth in staking reduces the number of coins available for circulation while also highlighting the appeal of ETH as a yield-generating digital asset.

Following the launch of the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB), investors gained access to a regulated instrument. Fidelity has also applied to add staking to its Ethereum Fund, potentially increasing competition for institutional capital.

Federal Reserve policy remains important for ETH: lower expectations of rate hikes support interest in risk assets, while high US bond yields may limit capital inflows into cryptocurrencies.

The ETHUSD forecast for 18 August 2026 takes into account that the main factors supporting Ethereum are record inflows into Ethereum ETFs, growth in staking, and the emergence of yield-generating institutional products. The expanding role of Ethereum in stablecoin infrastructure provides additional support. Expectations regarding the future policy of the US Federal Reserve remain the main external factor.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the ETHUSD price formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may continue its upward wave as the signal plays out, with the upside target at the 1,930.00 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the door for further upward movement.

At the same time, ETHUSD technical analysis for today also suggests another scenario. The price may form a corrective wave and test the 1,880.00 support level. A subsequent rebound could then lead to a continuation of the uptrend.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 1,930.00 and 1,955.00

Key support levels: 1,880.00 and 1,820.00





Ethereum trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (BuyStop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 1,930.00 resistance level would confirm increased buying pressure and create conditions for further ETHUSD gains.

Take Profit: 1,955.00

Stop Loss: 1,900.00

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 1,880.00 support level would indicate a correction.

Take Profit: 1,820.00

Stop Loss: 1,890.00

Risk factors

The main obstacles to further ETHUSD gains are high US bond yields, a potential reversal of ETF flows, weak ETH burning amid low Ethereum fees, and regulatory risks. At the same time, strong institutional inflows and the development of staking continue to offset a significant part of these risks.

Summary

The Ethereum price may continue to rise amid changes in the network and expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. ETHUSD technical analysis for today suggests that the price could rise towards the 1,930.00 level.

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